It’s safe to say that reboots have become the norm in Hollywood, with most franchises forever searching for new ways to revitalize their most beloved IPs. Whether looking at the rebooted DCU or Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, remakes are a cornerstone of the modern entertainment industry, as countless series search for new fans.

In this sense, legendary cult filmmaker John Carpenter remains something of a trailblazer, having cleared a path for every contemporary remake and reboot audiences have seen over the last three decades. With his 1996 sci-fi action film Escape from L.A., the Big Trouble in Little China director helped prove there was a viable market for remakes, and established their potential appeal to the ordinary theatergoer. More importantly, he also illustrated the idea that a remake might actually improve upon its source material — something that Carpenter painstakingly tried to accomplish with his polarizing dystopian epic.

Though technically a sequel to Carpenter’s 1981 film Escape from New York, Escape from L.A. follows the same premise as its predecessor. In the then not-so-distant future of 2013, America has become an authoritarian wasteland, overseen by a deranged and theocratic president (Cliff Robertson) who bans everything from profanity and premarital intimacy to smoking and red meat. All violators are given the option of repentance and execution, or exile to L.A. Island: a maximum-security prison built in the isolated ruins of Los Angeles.

Having lost access to a powerful weapon known as the Sword of Damocles, the United States reluctantly tasks disgraced ex-Special Forces member Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) with tracking it down and returning it to the president. Injected with a terminal disease to force his compliance, Snake must navigate the cutthroat world of L.A. to find this mysterious device, all the while battling a fugitive revolutionary (Georges Corraface) and his nefarious minions.

A typical LA scene. Paramount Pictures

Looking at it plainly, there’s no question that Escape from L.A. incorporates the narrative structure of Escape from New York down to a T. But this approach was a deliberate decision on Carpenter’s part. Rather than serving as a pointless cash grab of a sequel, Carpenter tried to refine what he saw as the weaknesses of Escape from New York, likening his work on Escape from L.A. to the similarities between Howard Hawks’ Westerns Rio Bravo and El Dorado. “[Hawks] made the same movie structurally, but changed the details,” Carpenter told Total Film in 1997.

To Carpenter’s point, there are enough memorable scenes, characters, settings, and details to help differentiate Escape from L.A. from the original, no matter how similar the movies’ plot lines are. Most obviously, Escape from L.A. has a slightly campier tone, one that offers a more satirical treatment of American culture than New York, right down to its exploration of extreme ideology and Carpenter’s own observations about L.A. (See the emphasis on basketball and surfing culture, or the vapid obsession with plastic surgery and body modifications.)

Admittedly, the resulting film might prove divisive among fans of Escape from New York, with more dedicated Carpenter enthusiasts potentially wincing during the tsunami-surfing scene or the entire shock clock basketball sequence. But Carpenter fervently maintains that his vision for Escape from L.A. surpasses the original in every way, introducing a more ambitious tone and scope that New York sorely lacked. As he said in a 2015 interview with Creative Screenwriting, “Escape from L.A. is better than the first movie. Ten times better. It’s got more to it. It’s more mature.”

Snake seeks some fashion advice. Paramount Pictures

It’s up to individual viewers whether Escape from L.A. succeeds and whether it supersedes Escape from New York. At its heart, though, there’s an undeniable appeal surrounding Carpenter’s 1996 experiment. It’s hard not to find yourself grinning when Snake and his allies launch a glider attack from the wreckage of “The Happy Kingdom,” or when a prosthetics-disguised Bruce Campbell appears as the infamous Surgeon General of New York. The same might be said for the film’s pitch-black ending, which sees Snake deliberately shut down Earth’s power grid, sending the world back to the Dark Ages.

When all’s said and done, the best thing one might say about Escape from L.A. is that — like all the best Carpenter movies — it’s unlike any other in the director’s filmography, providing yet another vividly drawn sci-fi flick viewers couldn’t forget if they tried.

Escape from L.A. is available on Prime Video.