Enola Holmes release date, trailer, cast of Netflix's detective mystery

The game is afoot. Millie Bobby Brown has left Stranger Things’ 1980s setting behind for 19th-century London in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. The film, based on the book series by Nancy Springer, sees Sherlock Holmes taking a backseat to his sister’s keen detective skills.

Production on Enola Holmes has been significantly impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Legendary Pictures announced plans to adapt Springer’s books back in February 2019, with Warner Bros. originally scheduled to release the film during the 2020 holiday season. However, Netflix acquired the movie back in April and has scheduled its release for later this year in lieu of a theatrical run.

In a press release, Brown shared her enthusiasm about stepping into the role of Enola.

“I love the fact that she can be very vulnerable yet even in her deepest despair she’s able to find herself again and fight back,” Brown said of Enola. “I admire her courage and her strength. She goes to pretty dark places but she never gives up. It’s a big journey for her. She’s quite naïve and comes up against forces that are way beyond her. So she has to find her own resources, her own voice even when there is no one around to help her.”

With Enola Holmes’ premiere fast approaching, here’s everything we know about the movie mystery, including its release date, plot, cast, and trailer.

What is the plot of Enola Holmes?

Enola’s last name and relation to Sherlock Holmes should be the biggest clue that the film heavily involves a mystery to solve. Here’s the full plot synopsis, per Netflix:

On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

In addition to Enola proving that she’s just as good a detective as both of her brothers, the story will tackle family dynamics and the changing tides amidst the fight for women’s suffrage and independence in Britain during the 19th century.

When is the release date of Enola Holmes?

The film will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 23.

Who is in the cast of Enola Holmes?

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

Fiona Shaw as Miss Harrison

Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade

Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewksbury

Frances de la Tour as Tewksbury, The Dowager

Susie Wokoma as Edith

Burn Gorman as Linthorn

Is there a trailer for Enola Holmes?

Why yes, there is! The film is directed by Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer and his style is very apparent in the trailer as Enola talks directly to the audience. The trailer is also very whimsy and includes Cavill as a slightly stern version of Sherlock. Watch the trailer below!

Is there a poster for Enola Holmes?

There sure is! You can check it out below.

