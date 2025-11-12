The most ambitious Dune story won’t be told in the upcoming Dune 3, but thousands of years before the birth of Paul Atreides. After a mixed but bold Season 1, Dune: Prophecy is officially returning for Season 2, with new characters, new settings, and an even deeper exploration of the Sisterhood, not yet called the Bene Gesserit.

But just what is Dune: Prophecy Season 2 all about? Which characters are returning, and who’s new to the show? And how does it all lead to Dune? Here’s everything we’ve got on Dune: Prophecy Season 2.

Does Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Have a Release Date?

Not yet, but with production now officially underway, a late 2026 or early 2027 release window seems likely. Season 2 was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of Dune: Prophecy Season 1 in December 2024, and now the ball is officially rolling on the follow-up.

Who is in the cast of Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

Jessica Barden will return as young Valya. Warner Bros.

Many of Season 1’s stars are returning for Season 2, including:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, the leader of the Sisterhood.

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya's sister and co-conspirator.

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, a ghola revealed to be working for the Thinking Machines. Son of Tula.

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, the ruler of the known universe, who betrayed her husband, Javicco Corrino, in the Season 1 finale.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Inez, daughter of Natalya, and studying to become one of the Sisterhood.

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, a swordsman in House Corrino, who was originally conspiring against the royal house.

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Inez's brother, and the illegitimate son of the now-deceased Emperor.

Inez’s brother, and the illegitimate son of the now-deceased Emperor. Chloe Lea as Sister Lila.

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, who was revealed to be a shapeshifting "Face Dancer" in Season 1.

, who was revealed to be a shapeshifting “Face Dancer” in Season 1. Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen, a relative of Valya and Tula.

, a relative of Valya and Tula. Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, a Fremen who was plotting against the Emperor in Season 1.

New cast members for Season 2 include:

Indira Varma

Ashley Walters

Tom Hollander

Interestingly, Indira Varma was originally cast in Dune: Prophecy Season 1 as Empress Natalya. Scheduling conflicts ultimately forced her to back out, and what role she’ll be playing this time remains to be seen.

Does Dune: Prophecy Season 2 have a Trailer?

Not yet, as the show has only just resumed production, but we’ll be sure to update our primer once one arrives.

What is the Plot of Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

Dune: Prophecy is heading to Arrakis. HBO Max

The biggest change between Dune: Prophecy Season 1 and 2 is almost certainly the fact that this time around, at least some of the action will take place on the planet Arrakis. Other than a few visions and very brief flashbacks, Season 1 focused on Wallach IX, Salusa Secundus, and Lankiveil. But at the end of the sixth and final episode, Valya Harkonnen, Princess Ynez, and Keiran Atreides escape to Arrakis, where it’s implied that Valya will be starting the Sisterhood anew. This could also be the beginning of the Missionaria Protectiva, a Bene Gesserit scheme to indoctrinate cultures with religious myths in order to later control them.

The return of Jessica Barden and Emily Canning as the younger versions of Valya and Tulu also confirms that Dune: Prophecy Season 2 will contain more flashbacks to the earliest days of Valya’s rule over the Sisterhood. This could help build out the backstory of why House Atreides and House Harkonnen are such bitter enemies, and reveal how Valya perfected “the Voice” to control others.

But, more than anything, the use of Arrakis as a major focal point in Season 2 means that Prophecy is putting the Dune in Dune, which should make this next batch of episodes more thrilling than the last.

Dune: Prophecy streams on HBO Max.