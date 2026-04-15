Is Dune 3 About To Change The Ending Of The Books?

Is Denis Villeneuve changing the meaning of Dune? And is he altering the ending of Paul’s story? After screening new footage for Dune: Part Three at CinemaCon 2026, some comments from Villeneuve could indicate that aspects of this film will slightly alter the meaning of the first two books, or, at the very least, offer an alternate ending to the story of Paul Atreides.

According to reports from various journalists in attendance, including Deadline, Villeneuve has called the movie “a redemption story,” as well as claiming that “the love story” between Chani and Paul is “more of a broken love story.” Broadly speaking, this doesn’t sound like a straight adaptation of Dune Messiah, which isn’t really a redemption story for anyone, except perhaps the duplicated version of Duncan Idaho, or, in the final moments of the book, Princess Irulan. So, whose redemption is Villeneuve talking about? And how will this serve as a conclusion to the larger Dune story?

Spoilers ahead for the Dune books.

In the footage screened at CinemaCon, the word “redemption” is also used by the reborn Duncan (Jason Momoa), who, in the context of this movie, has to be playing the ghola (clone) initially known as “Hayt.” In the new footage, he tells Paul (Timothée Chalamet), “You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption.” While that line sounds a bit on-the-nose, it does correlate a bit closer to what readers would associate with the 1969 novel Dune Messiah. Today, it’s fashionable for people to dunk on fans who misunderstand Herbert’s complex messaging around Paul’s rise to becoming the messiah of Arrakis. But this reductive analysis (“Paul isn’t the hero”) leaves out the historical context that many readers disliked Dune Messiah for being so clear-cut with the anti-hero themes, and that even the editor who serialized Dune in magazine form (John Campbell at Analog) refused to serialize Dune Messiah because of its downbeat themes.

Frank Herbert in 1978. Ulf Andersen/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This isn’t to say Campbell (who was deeply problematic), or readers of the past were correct in their assessment about the themes and true meaning of the Dune saga. It’s simply to say that Messiah is the book that clarifies Herbert’s preferred reading, relative to the first novel, and makes the “Paul becomes the villain” messaging very clear. But it’s also not a book about redemption for Paul at all, because that story is told in Children of Dune, a book that was much more of a crowd-pleaser, and depicts Paul’s sister, Alia, not Paul himself, becoming the ultimate villain, as her consciousness is merged with that of her deceased grandfather, the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Now, in Dune: Part Three, the adult version of Alia will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, though no word yet if Stellan Skarsgård will be living in her head, literally, rent-free.

This brings us all back to a larger, more burning question: How can a direct adaptation of Dune Messiah both be the ending of Paul’s story, and an ending for the saga, and a redemption story? The somewhat obvious answer, which has popped up in previous speculation here on Inverse and elsewhere, is that Dune: Part Three must be adapting elements, or a ton, of the third book, Children of Dune. If that were the case, much of what is being said about a “redemption” story and an “ending” to the saga would make a little more sense. Children of Dune does redeem Paul, somewhat, and also serves as an endpoint for one epoch of the Dune timeline. The book that follows Children is God Emperor of Dune, which takes place 3,500 years after Children. So, mashing up the events of Messiah with Children would check all the boxes for what Villeneuve is saying this movie is about, and also allow the film trilogy to get away with being a true ending of the saga.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Denis Villeneuve talk about Dune 3 at CinemaCon 2026. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, there’s another possibility that fans and pundits haven’t really considered yet. What if Villeneuve is simply creating a new ending to Dune Messiah, one that is different from any of the books, and an outgrowth of the changes that already exist in the film? While this may sound sacrilegious, the truth is, Villeneuve and his collaborators have already altered much of the narrative of Dune with the first two films. Case in point: Paul murders the Baron in Dune: Part Two, which is a major change from the novel, in which the young Alia was the one who did the deed. Part Two also created a deep divide between Chani and Paul, which is largely absent in the books, and even ended the film with Chani seeming to reject Paul’s claim to power, thus making their couplehood much rockier in the film than it was at the end of the first book. Villeneuve’s films also exclude the birth and subsequent murder of Paul and Chani’s first son, Leo II, the elder, an Atreides who perished as a baby at the hands of the Harkonnens. Arguably, that event in the book is what truly encouraged Paul to go so ballistic with revenge. Dune: Part Two also adds the notion that some Fremen are “fundamentalists” while others aren’t, which is a complete invention for the films.

So, while Villeneuve’s Dune movies are broadly faithful in terms of the big plot points, when you really look closely, you’ll find character motivations and even some specific actions are pretty different. This isn’t to say these are good or bad changes, simply that there’s certainly a precedent for Villeneuve to change Dune, and even create a new ending, to fit with this vision for the films.

When Dune: Part Three hits, it may be the first of the films to truly surprise everyone. Because if this has a different ending than either Dune Messiah or Children of Dune, then nobody will see what’s coming, even if they do have the power of prescience.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18, 2026.