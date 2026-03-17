57 Years Later, The Dune 3 Trailer Changes The Books In Two Massive Ways

The preview posters and new trailer describe Dune: Part Three the same way: “The Epic Conclusion.” For longtime fans of Frank Herbert’s original six Dune novels, this statement, if taken at face value, sounds shocking. After spending two entire movies adapting the first 1965 Dune novel, will the third installment somehow cram books two through six into one movie, including roughly 5,000 years of future history? The short answer is no. Dune: Part Three, based on the newly released character posters and just-released teaser trailer, is an adaptation of the second Dune novel, 1969’s Dune Messiah.

But, because the film is being marketed as the “conclusion,” it feels like the tone of the movie is already changing the original books in two massive ways. Because of the existence of Children of Dune in 1976, calling any version of Dune Messiah the “conclusion” is a tiny bit like pretending that The Empire Strikes Back is the ending of the Star Wars saga. In fact, calling this film the conclusion of “the Dune Trilogy” could indicate a huge shift from the source material. Or maybe not? Let’s take a brief dive into the sand to sort it all out.

Dissecting the Dune: Part Three Trailer

The Dune 3 trailer differs from what we would expect of a straightforward adaptation of Messiah in several ways. First of all, a huge portion of this trailer focuses on the specifics of Paul’s holy war across the galaxy, which happens mostly off-stage in between Dune and Dune Messiah. In other words, Dune 3 is clearly showing us things that don’t happen in the books in real-time.

Also, the timeline of Dune 3 is all over the place. The trailer shows us Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy) as a full-grown adult, which doesn’t happen until Children of Dune. This complicates an existing continuity head-scratcher created by Dune: Part Two; Alia wasn’t even born in that movie, but in Dune: Part Three, she’s grown up. Just how much time will pass in this movie? In the novel Dune Messiah, Alia is a teenager.

That said, the trailer does allude to several events that very much have to happen for this film to adapt the major plot points of Messiah. Paul and Chani discuss the naming of their children, Ghanima and Leto II. Meanwhile, Duncan Idaho returns in the form of ghola clone Hayt, a duplicate of the original slain Duncan who retains memories from the first Dune.

Still, if Dune: Part Three isn’t touching elements from Children of Dune and is only adapting Dune Messiah, then that means it’s deviating from the books in two ways: The timeline is very different now, and it’s positing that the events of the first two books are the only things that comprise the “Dune Trilogy.”

This all seems like spicy sacrilege. Unless, of course, Denis Villeneuve has a trick up his sleeve.

Is Dune 3 Secretly Adapting Children of Dune?

Duncan Idaho returns as Hayt in Dune 3. Legendary/Warner Bros.

The only way that Dune: Part Three could truly call itself the conclusion of the “Dune Trilogy” would be if this film were sneaking in aspects of Children of Dune and mashing those up with the story of Dune Messiah. Oddly enough, there’s a really solid precedent for that. The 2003 SyFy Channel miniseries, called Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, did just that: The first episode of the miniseries told a condensed version of Messiah, while the rest of the series adapted Children of Dune proper.

Along with Alia’s age, and the fact that Paul’s story doesn’t really end in Dune Messiah, that second book is also the slimmest of Frank Herbert’s original Dune books. At the end of the trailer, Paul declares it’s not time for him to die yet. Well, spoiler alert, he doesn’t truly die until the third book, Children of Dune, which really will make hardcore spice addicts agree that, maybe, just maybe, Dune 3 is really two books in one movie. And, if Dune 3 does adapt both Messiah and Children of Dune, it will match up with the first trilogy of books, which yes, many people still refer to as the true “Dune Trilogy.”

Dune: Part III hits theaters on December 18, 2026.