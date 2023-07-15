Dune 2 Trailer Proves One Heartbreaking Moment Will Happen

How many people named Leto are there in the Dune saga? If you’ve never read the books, and only seen the first movie, the answer is one: Paul’s dad, Duke Leto Atreides, as played by Oscar Isaac. But, in fact, there are three Letos in the story of Dune, and the least-discussed of the three is about to make his debut in Dune: Part Two.

But, here’s the thing. This character has an absolutely gut-wrenching destiny, and if you haven’t read the books, you should look away right now. Here’s why a very small detail in the latest Dune: Part Two trailer totally confirms the existence of this character in the movie, and why it’s gonna be a huge deal. Spoilers ahead.

Chani’s headscarf reveals Leto II, the elder

Chani's Nezhoni Scarf in 'Dune: Part Two." Warner Bros/Legendary

In a few scenes in the Dune: Part Two trailers, Chani is wearing a blue headscarf. While the color isn’t super significant, the fact she has a headscarf at all proves that her first child, Leto II, the elder, will be born in this movie. On page 626 (of the Kindle version of Dune), Paul touches Chani’s “nezhoni scarf,” which, in the glossary of the book, we learn is: “The scarf-pad worn at the forehead beneath the stillsuit by married or ‘associated’ Fremen women after the birth of a son.”

So, having Zendaya’s Chani wearing a headscarf in Dune: Part Two, almost certainly means that she will give birth to her and Paul’s first child in this film. And that’s where things get dicey.

Leto II, the elder, explained

Dune’s power couple, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images

Okay, so casual Dune fans might be aware that in the second book, Dune Messiah, Paul, and Chani have twins named Leto II and Ghanima. Later, Leto II lives for thousands of years as the God Emperor of Dune. But, that Leto II was preceded by a baby Leto II, the elder, in Dune. Tragically, Leto II, the elder, doesn’t live beyond infancy, hence why he’s the “elder” of the two Leto IIs. (Two Leto Twos, don’t you love Dune?)

In the novel Dune, the baby Leto II is slain by a Sardaukar raid. However, fans generally think that Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista in the new movies) personally takes out the baby. Why? Well in the 2000 Sci-Fi miniseries Frank Herbert’s Dune, we saw Rabban (László I. Kish) bust out a knife in front of the baby, and then, no more baby. It’s probably the darkest thing in the first Dune book and nobody is ready for it.

Either way. Paul and Chani’s firstborn son, Leto II, will not survive babyhood because of a horrible attack from their enemies. The second Leto II won’t be born until the next book — which may or may not become a third Dune movie. But, that’s another whole can of worms. Literally.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on November 3, 2023.