Doctor Who is back in a big way. For the series’ 60th anniversary, which fell on U.S. Thanksgiving this year, we’re getting not just one but three new specials, each reuniting three figures from the series’ golden age in the 2000s: David Tennant, now playing the 14th Doctor, Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble, and showrunner Russell T. Davies.

But now that the first special has brought the Doctor and Donna together again, what’s next for them? Here’s everything you need to know about the second special, from where and when you can watch it to a sneak peek of the episode.

What Is the “Wild Blue Yonder” Release Date?

Even though the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who was a week ago, the celebrations are continuing well into December. “Wild Blue Yonder” premieres December 2, and the third special will come out on December 9.

“Wild Blue Yonder” appears to be an episode set entirely in space. BBC Studios

Where Is “Wild Blue Yonder” Streaming?

As it stands now, Doctor Who is streaming in its entirety across three different services. “Classic Who,” the surviving episodes from the show’s first run, is streaming on Tubi. The run of episodes from 2005-2022, including Russell T. Davies’ first tenure as showrunner, is streaming on Max.

But the 60th anniversary specials, including “Wild Blue Yonder,” will be streaming on Disney+.

When Is “Wild Blue Yonder’s” Release Time?

Disney+ is eschewing its typical release strategy for Doctor Who, meaning you’ll actually be able to watch it as soon as possible in the middle of the day instead of in the middle of the night. Doctor Who will be simulcast on Disney+ along with the BBC, meaning it will be available at the same time. There, “Wild Blue Yonder” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. GMT, which translates to 10:30 a.m. PST and 1:30 p.m. EST on this side of the pond.

Is There a Trailer for “Wild Blue Yonder?”

While there’s no individual episode trailer for this special, the BBC has released a first look at the episode, which shows The Doctor and Donna trapped in space, and the Doctor promising to get her home safe. It seems like the perfect premise for a sci-fi heavy episode of Doctor Who, the only question is how this dynamic duo will get back safe.

