In the early 21st century, the mainstream landscape for TV and film in the world of science fiction was significantly different than today. Now, despite turmoil and constant scrutiny, when one Star Trek or Star Wars film or movie ends, a new project is already in the works. The X-Men are back on TV. From For All Mankind to Silo and Dune: Prophecy, the number of epic sci-fi shows is a normal part of the current zeitgeist. But in 2005, Doctor Who brought back a crowd-pleasing, heroic sci-fi to television, and the geek world was never the same.

But for American fans, watching Doctor Who since 2005 has always been a little like being Amy Pond, waiting for the Doctor to return. During Season 1 of the Christopher Eccleston era, and Season 2 of David Tennant’s tenure, Doctor Who aired on the SyFy Channel, and by the Matt Smith era in 2010, the show aired on BBC America, which remained the case through the Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker eras. But streaming the series was slightly more inconsistent. Doctor Who was on Netflix for a spell, and during the Whittaker years, new episodes ended up on AMC+. More recently, prior to the Disney+ era and Ncuti Gatwa, the 2005-2022 version of the show was streaming on HBO Max until July 2025. And now, the entire modern era of Doctor Who (minus Gatwa and the 2023 Tennant specials) is finally all in one place again.

As of June 11, 2026, you can stream Doctor Who Season 1 (2005) all the way through Doctor Who Season 13 (2022). This means the entire runs of the 9th Doctor, the 10th Doctor, the 11th Doctor, the 12th Doctor, and the 13th Doctor, along with the various respective specials associated with each era.

The episode listings for Doctor Who Season 4 on AMC+. AMC+

One note on this specific detail: AMC+ is listing various Christmas specials and one-off specials as part of the Doctor Who season each is most associated with. So, “The Christmas Invasion” is the last episode of Season 1, and “Voyage of the Damned” is the last episode in Season 3. However, this makes things a little dicier with Season 4, David Tennant’s last season, since that season ended in 2008 and from 2009 to early 2010, a few specials aired that led into “The End of Time Parts 1 and 2.” AMC+ lists all those specials as part of Season 4, and starting with “The Next Doctor” has incorrect thumbnail images for each episode. Specifically, the thumbnail image for “The Waters of Mars” shows an image of Matt Smith, newly regenerated from the end of “The End of Time Part 2.”

Another note on watch-order: Season 7, which was Matt Smith’s final season, aired from 2012 to 2013 in two parts. On AMC+, the “The Day of the Doctor” and “The Time of the Doctor” are listed as part of Season 7, even though both were aired as specials. On top of that, “The Snowmen,” which was the Christmas special that began in 2012, is listed on the watch order here in between “The Name of the Doctor” and “The Day of the Doctor.” That’s definitely incorrect, as “The Snowmen” should be watched in between “The Angels Take Manhattan” and “The Bells of Saint John.” To put it another way, “The Snowmen” introduces the mystery of Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and “The Name of the Doctor” solves it. Plus, “The Name of the Doctor” leads directly into “The Day of the Doctor.”

But, watch order issues and thumbnail quibbles aside, having all of Doctor Who’s most recent golden era streaming all in one place is a gift for fans. And, if you’ve somehow never experienced the fun, brilliance, and timey-wimeyness of modern Doctor Who, now is a perfect time to start.

Doctor Who 2005-2022 streams on AMC+. Doctor Who 1963-1989 streams on Tubi and BritBox. Doctor Who 2023-2025 streams on Disney+.