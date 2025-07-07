The Oldest Sci-Fi Show Is Leaving Streaming At The End Of The Month

Usually, catching up on an old show is pretty straightforward. You find it on a streaming service, start at the beginning, and then watch until you’re up to date. When a show has run for over half a century, however, things get a little more complicated. Doctor Who, the longest-running sci-fi show ever, is spread over not one or two but three different services. If you want to watch the early years, you’ll have to turn to Tubi or Britbox. The reboot that ran from 2005 to 2022 is on HBO Max, while the latest season and the 60th anniversary specials are all on Disney+.

But in a classic monkey’s paw situation, the situation is about to get a lot simpler. Decades of Doctor Who are about to leave their longtime streaming home, and we have no idea where they’re going next.

The 2005 Doctor Who reboot included some of the show’s most popular storylines. BBC Studios

HBO Max has published its latest list of what’s leaving the service at the end of the month, and Doctor Who's appearance was a shock. Doctor Who has been available on Max for as long as the service has existed, but July 31 will be the final day to catch the time-traveling adventures of the 9th through 13th Doctors. Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood is also leaving, on the 26th.

Doctor Who is already dealing with uncertainty, as its current iteration has yet to be renewed at Disney+. The latest season ended with a splash as the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, regenerated into Billie Piper, the actress who played Rose Tyler all the way back in 2005’s Season 1. What comes next, if anything, is still unclear.

The future of Doctor Who’s current iteration is still uncertain. Disney+

We still don’t know if Doctor Who’s middle era will find another streaming home, but if it doesn’t, the episodes are still available for digital and physical purchase. Hopefully, this is just a blip in the show’s availability. If we’re lucky, this batch of episodes could even move to Tubi or Disney+, making it a little bit easier to watch this iconic, and iconically confusing, show.

Doctor Who (2005-2022) is streaming on Max until July 31.