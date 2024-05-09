Doctor Who may be over 60 years old, but it has a whole new look now. With the return of 2005-2010 showrunner Russell T Davies and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the lead role, the time couldn’t be more perfect to get stuck into this show. But with all those changes, it can be difficult to figure out just how to stream it. Thankfully, we have all the answers — including the unprecedented release strategy and numbering of this new season. Here’s everything you need to know, from how to watch to what to expect.

What is the Release Date for Doctor Who Season 1?

Doctor Who Season 1 will premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. on Friday, May 10, 2024. Technically, though, it’s not really Season 1, it’s actually Season 14 — but because of the move to Disney+, the season numbering has restarted. If you want to check out Seasons 1-14, you can stream those on Max anytime, or check out the classic pre-2005 era of Doctor Who on Tubi.

What is the Release Time for Doctor Who Season 1?

In an unusual move for Disney+, Season 1 will premiere at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. This is to allow the episodes to release at midnight in the series’ original country, the United Kingdom. It’s a strange approach for a streamer that usually either drops new releases at 3 a.m. or 9 p.m., but nothing about this show is ordinary.

The second episode available on May 10, “The Devil’s Chord,” sees the Doctor and Ruby travel back in time to 1963 to meet the Beatles. Disney+

How Many Episodes of Doctor Who Season 1 Will Be Streaming?

This is where things get interesting. While there will be two new episodes of the series streaming, the 2023 Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” technically counts as Episode 1 of the series, meaning the two new episodes, “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord” are Episodes 2 and 3, despite being the first episodes of the weekly schedule available.

How Many Episodes are in Doctor Who Season 1?

There are eight episodes in Season 1, not including the Christmas special. That means that fans can expect six more weeks of new episodes, all streaming on Disney+. The first week is the only week with two episodes releasing, so don’t get used to that pace.

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Season 1?

Yes! You can find a sneak peek of the new season, including Bridgerton-era hijinks, Black-Mirror-style adventures, and of course The Beatles, in the trailer below.

What Happens in Doctor Who Season 1?

The new season of the British sci-fi institution follows The Doctor and his new companion Ruby Sunday as they go on adventures through time and space, fighting monsters and meeting all sorts of alien creatures.

But looming over them is the ongoing mystery of where Ruby, who was discovered on a church doorstep as a baby, came from — a mystery that hopefully should be solved in the season finale, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday.”

Doctor Who Season 1 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.