Doctor Who has finally reached the end of its rebooted first season, and it’s all been building to something huge: the return of Sutekh, a decades-old villain who appeared in a jaw-dropping moment at the end of Episode 7. Now, there’s only one episode to learn how — or even if — The Doctor will conquer this god-like threat. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the episode, and what lies in Doctor Who’s future after this.

When is the Doctor Who Episode 8 Release Date?

Doctor Who Episode 8, “Empire of Death,” premieres Friday, June 21 on Disney+. It’s the last episode of Doctor Who to air until Christmas, so you won’t want to miss this one. Doctor Who finales are always monumental, from rebooting the universe to ending time itself, so this episode will definitely be one for the history books.

The Doctor and Ruby are on a wild ride in the season finale. BBC/Disney+

When is the Doctor Who Episode 8 Release Time?

“Empire of Death” will be available to stream at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST, ensuring that the episode is available at exactly midnight in the series’ home country of the UK. Considering this is the final episode of the Fifteenth Doctor’s inaugural season, fans will probably want to catch this one as soon as it’s available to avoid being spoiled

Will Doctor Who Come Back for Season 2?

Yes! Not only is the series already renewed for Season 2 (or Season 15 for the fans who have been around since before the reboot), but filming for the season has already wrapped! You can catch up with the Doctor again this Christmas with the episode “Joy to the World,” written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, who previously wrote the stunning Season 1 episode “Boom.”

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Episode 8?

Yes! You can catch the chilling look at the Doctor’s final fight with Sutekh below, promising stakes higher than we’ve ever seen in Doctor Who before.

What’s the Plot of Doctor Who Episode 8?

“Empire of Death” follows the reveal that Sutekh, the god of death, has surrounded the Doctor for ages and sent Susan Triad, the mysterious woman played by Susan Twist, as a message. Now, his accomplices are here to carry out his dastardly plan, and it will send The Doctor on a chase through time like nothing else, and it all leads back to the question that started the Fifteenth Doctor’s era: who is Ruby Sunday’s birth mom?

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+.