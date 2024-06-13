Doctor Who has stunned audiences with a new look. Not only is Ncuti Gatwa taking on the longstanding and ever-changing role of The Doctor, but the series has the benefit of the big budgets of being co-produced for Disney+. Now, we’re reaching the end of this newly rebooted first season, and the action is building to an epic climax surrounding two mysteries: one surrounding Ruby Sunday and another following a strange woman played by Susan Twist who has appeared in every episode this season.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” the first part of Doctor Who Season 1’s two-part finale.

When is the Doctor Who Episode 7 Release Date?

Doctor Who Episode 7, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” premieres June 14 on Disney+. It’s the penultimate episode of Season 1, which is technically Season 14, if you’re a traditionalist. While the series usually premiered on Saturdays before, the Friday premiere allows for the episode to premiere on Saturday in its country of origin, the UK.

The Doctor’s final mission may finally reveal where Ruby Sunday came from. Disney+

When is the Doctor Who Episode 7 Release Time?

“The Legend of Ruby Sunday” will be available to stream at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. This ensures that across the pond, the episode is available at exactly midnight, but it also means that Disney+ is differing from its usual release times of midnight PST/3 a.m. EST or 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST.

How Many Episodes are Left in Doctor Who Season 1?

“The Legend of Ruby Sunday” is the first part of a two-part finale, and next week’s “Empire of Death will close out the arc — and the season as a whole.

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Episode 7?

Yes! You can catch a sneak peek of the episode recapping Susan Twist’s constant appearances in the season so far below. This episode will also reunite the Doctor with UNIT and other returning faces including Rose Noble, plus some completely new characters.

What’s the Plot of Doctor Who Episode 7?

Episode 7 follows the Doctor as he investigates the woman who has been following him throughout the universe, enlisting his old allies at UNIT to help him get to center of just who she could be — and what she has to do with the mysterious origin of his companion, Ruby Sunday, who seems to summon snow wherever she goes.

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+.