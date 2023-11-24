A Doctor Who anniversary special is a huge deal. The longest-running science-fiction TV series needs to make a huge splash to celebrate just how long it's been running. In 2013, for the 50th anniversary, that meant a crossover between the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) as they encountered a previously unseen version of the Doctor (John Hurt.)

For the 60th anniversary, the impact isn’t how different the show is, but how similar. With original 2005 showrunner Russell T. Davies back in charge, the three anniversary specials bring back a nostalgic style, along with David Tennant and Catherine Tate. But just when and where can you watch the first special, “The Star Beast”? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is “The Star Beast” Release Date?

The first anniversary special airs on the November 25 (two days after the official anniversary on November 23), taking its rightful place on the Saturday evening BBC schedule. The other two specials will air over the next two Saturdays, meaning the celebration of the anniversary will continue until December 9.

“The Star Beast” follows The Doctor as he meets a cuddly alien known as The Meep. BBC Studios

Where is “The Star Beast” Streaming?

In the U.S., Doctor Who is streaming in three different parts on three different streaming services: “Classic Who,” the adventures before the 2005 reboot, is streaming for free on Tubi. Doctor Who from 2005-2023, including Donna’s first adventures with the Doctor, is streaming on Max.

But from the 60th anniversary specials moving forward, Doctor Who will be streaming on Disney+, so that’s what you’ll need to pull up to watch “The Star Beast.”

When is “The Star Beast” Release Time?

While Disney+ releases usually have a release date of midnight PST, Doctor Who is an exception. Because the series is also airing on BBC One in the U.K., the U.S. release is synced with that release time. There, “The Star Beast” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. GMT, meaning it will be available at 10:30 a.m. PST and 1:30 p.m. EST.

Is There a Trailer for “The Star Beast?”

While there’s no individual trailer for “The Star Beast,” the three anniversary specials have a collective special following The Doctor and Donna’s new chapter together.

“The Star Beast” premieres on November 25 at 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 p.m. EST on Disney+.