Steven Spielberg's Mysterious New Sci-Fi Movie Has Finally Revealed Its Aliens

Steven Spielberg may be one of genre filmmaking’s all-time greats, but in recent years, he’s focused on period pieces like Lincoln, The Fabelmans, and his lavish adaptation of West Side Story, with 2018’s Ready Player One marking the last time he dabbled in sci-fi. But in 2026, Spielberg is returning to the genre with Disclosure Day, a drama about the decision to warn the citizens of Earth about a possible alien invasion. With only a few months to go before its premiere, the movie’s Super Bowl commercial revealed just what those aliens look like. You can check out the teaser below:

Written by David Koepp — the screenwriter of Jurassic Park — Disclosure Day stars Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, and Colman Domingo. We still don’t know much about the movie, but we did get a sense of what’s ahead in an earlier teaser, which showed Blunt as a Kansas City newscaster about to present the weather before she lapses into a guttural alien language.

In this trailer, Josh O’Connor’s character is asked if these aliens are people. He says they aren’t, which suggests they take the form of the stag and bird who repeatedly appear in both trailers (or they may, as another shot teases, be shapeshifters). But this teaser also shows off one classic alien-invasion trope, as a flying saucer emerges from the clouds. There are still far more questions than answers here, but there’s clearly a lot going on.

The new Disclosure Day trailer includes a blurry flying saucer. Universal Pictures

We also heard Spielberg himself discuss his new movie in a featurette released on Monday. “When I was just a little kid, I remember developing a real curiosity about the sky at night and what's happening up there,” Spielberg says. “And also, not the possibility, but the guarantee that there is life off this planet.”

Koepp’s screenplay was based on an original story from Spielberg, so this is clearly a passion project for him. “People's questions about what is not only going on in our skies, but what is going on in our worlds, in our realities has reached a critical mass,” he said. That’s what Disclosure Day seeks to answer: if there are answers about what is going on, how do you justify hiding them?

It’s strange for a second trailer to come and go without any firm answers about what the big, threatening invasion looks like, but if there’s one director who can afford to keep his cards close to his chest, it’s Spielberg. Fittingly, we may have to wait for the release of Disclosure Day to learn what’s going on.

Disclosure Day hits theaters on June 12, 2026.