Steven Spielberg is synonymous with science fiction, and he’s especially associated with sci-fi stories that feature aliens, but it’s actually been 20 years since the director of E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind gave us a glimpse of extraterrestrial life. Next summer, however, he’s going back to basics with another tale of alien arrival, this time with a conspiracy twist.

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, and our first look at it is full of spectacular visuals and ominous quotes. The trailer shows Blunt as a meteorologist preparing for her latest broadcast when she starts making unintelligible, guttural noises, like she’s speaking in an alien language. What follows is a series of clips about how the public deserves to know the truth, which apparently involves car chases, nuns, and a snowy cabin. Check it out below.

Disclosure Day is based on a story by Spielberg, but is written by David Koepp, a renowned screenwriter best known for Jurassic Park. He’s not the only old Spielberg collaborator working on the movie; iconic composer John Williams is providing the music, marking his 30th collaboration with Spielberg.

Spielberg hasn’t directed an alien movie since 2005’s War of the Worlds, which is looking better by the year thanks to the classic story’s latest and worst remake yet. His return to the genre is a welcome one; we may not know much about Disclosure Day yet, but even at 78, Spielberg can still enthrall and terrify us with tales of beings from beyond the stars.

Disclosure Day premieres in theaters on June 12, 2026.