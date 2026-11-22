There are certain movie stars who are more or less defined by their collaborations with directors. There’s Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese; Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy; or Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan. For someone like Denzel Washington, it’d be easy to pick a filmmaker like Spike Lee — they’ve collaborated on a total of five films, and always bring out the best in each other. But there’s a far more underrated pairing that pulled some incredible performances out of Washington. His partnership with the late, great Tony Scott gave us Crimson Tide (the ultimate dad movie?) and Man on Fire — and, in a more just world, the duo would have revolutionized the techno-thriller with Déjà Vu.

Washington’s third collaboration with Scott, which turns 20 today, is one of many modern films built on a Vertigo-esque foundation. Washington is Doug Carlin, a special agent with the ATF who, despite investigating a terrorist attack in New Orleans, finds himself falling for the victim of a seemingly unrelated crime. Upon recovering the body of a beautiful woman (Paula Patton) on the shores of the Mississippi River, Doug becomes a tad fixated, convinced that her murder somehow connects to the terrorists who launched an attack on a Mardi Gras ferry.

Either fixation seems futile at the outset: what’s the point in obsessing over a woman you can’t save? How does that help any of the 500 victims lost in the Mardi Gras attack? The answers come with help from a mysterious FBI agent, Paul Pryzwarra (Val Kilmer), who invites Doug to join a high-tech unit and use a bleeding-edge surveillance program called “Snow White.” Paul and his team have inexplicable access to footage of Doug’s Jane Doe (her actual name is Claire) days before her demise. They claim to have obtained it with a mixture of satellite data and thermal imaging, but the truth is much stranger.

Snow White is basically a camera that can look back approximately four days into the past — and once Doug starts messing with the tech, he finds he can actually interact with Claire in incremental ways. More importantly, though, he can use Snow White to track the bomber (Jim Caviezel). Catching him, much less connecting him to the Fat Tuesday bombing, is another thing entirely, but Doug believes in Snow White far more than its inventors. He’ll push the technology to its very limit to change the past altogether, saving the future in the process.

Déjà Vu’s premise is much headier than Scott’s rough-and-tumble style might have been interested in exploring: he handles sci-fi themes like a blunt instrument, just one tool in his mission to make Washington’s secret agent the craziest guy in the room. And those instincts didn’t jibe at all with the story that screenwriter Terry Rossio was hoping to tell. He later called Scott “completely the wrong choice” to helm Déjà Vu — he and co-writer Bill Marsilii envisioned the film being “the next Sixth Sense,” but in Scott’s hands, it became “just another also-ran surveillance film.”

Scott’s tech-thriller feels much more like a fairy tale by today’s standards. Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Scott had explored the surveillance state and its effect on macho military men in many films before Déjà Vu, but didn’t seem interested in the implications of a program that could peer into someone’s home and track a person through a city. (Two years later, The Dark Knight would explore those themes with just a touch more concern for the implications of all-seeing technology.) Critics at the time seemed to agree with Rossio’s assessment. The consensus on this twisty, trippy storyline was mixed, and its release window — uncomfortably close to Daniel Craig’s first outing as Bond, Casino Royale — didn’t set it up for success, either.

But time has been kind to Déjà Vu, if only because it represents a more generous window into the future we’re now living in. It’s quaint now to see surveillance tech being used only for good: a far brighter vision of the “stop crimes before they happen” premise of Minority Report. In the end, Déjà Vu reads a bit like a tech fairy tale; 20 years later, we could use a bit more of that optimism.

Déjà Vu is streaming on Pluto TV.