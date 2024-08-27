Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene Teases a Huge Avengers Crossover

Deadpool & Wolverine used The Void for all it’s worth. The multiversal wasteland was introduced in Loki, but was only used there to show off alternate versions of the anti-hero. Deadpool’s first foray into the MCU, on the other hand, used the Void as a meta realm to celebrate the dustbin of the X-Men and the broader Foxverse. While many of the cameos in The Void were from actors reprising their old characters, one huge and charming exception saw Channing Tatum make his debut as Gambit, the X-Men character he’s long wanted to bring to the silver screen.

We may not know much about Gambit’s past, but a new clip from Ryan Reynolds suggests that his future just got a lot more exciting.

Ryan Reynolds posted a 20-second deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine to his social media accounts, which shows Gambit after the battle in front of Cassandra Nova’s lair. As he walks around the bodies of Cassandra’s henchmen, he turns around to see a portal, or as Deadpool so aptly put it, a “Marvel sparkle circle.”

Technically, calling it a “deleted scene” isn’t accurate, as Reynolds says a version of the scene played on the monitors within the TVA, albeit while hidden deep in the background. But regardless, this clip implies that Gambit made it out of the Void and is now living elsewhere in the multiverse. It’s unlikely the portal led to the universe where he’s from, as he has no memory of his past life; he even says he thinks he could have been born in the Void. It’s more likely the portal led straight into the MCU’s main timeline.

The portal to (presumedly) the MCU is visible in Gambit’s eyes. Marvel Studios

If true, then Gambit is now living on Earth-616, which is where Deadpool, Wolverine, and X-23 escaped to. This not only means that Channing Tatum has the opportunity to reprise the role he loves so much, but that Gambit could play a larger role in a future MCU project. With Avengers: Doomsday looming on the horizon, Gambit’s mutant powers would be very handy to the Avengers.

This is all just speculation, but if Gambit managed to find a way out, then any of the characters Wade and Logan met along the way would be fair game going forward. Sure, we saw Alioth, the Void’s resident smoke monster, consume characters like Blade and Elektra, but we never saw any bodies. Don’t start planning to watch an Elektra and Gambit team-up movie just yet, but it wouldn’t be shocking if we saw them again somewhere in the vast MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters.