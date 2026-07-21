Marvel has gone through so many changes over the years as it evolves from phase to phase and saga to saga, but for 10 years, there’s been one constant: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, the former X-Men Origins: Wolverine star who languished in a pocket universe in two different movies before Deadpool & Wolverine ushered him into canon proper.

But Deadpool & Wolverine did more than just bring Wade Wilson face to face with Happy Hogan, it also established multiple multiversal rules that will form the basis for Avengers: Doomsday. Now, there could be a fourth Deadpool movie on the way, and it could serve an even greater purpose to the franchise as a whole.

Deadpool & Wolverine established the rules of the MCU multiverse. Could a fourth film do something similar after Secret Wars? Lucasfilm

According to The New York Times, during an appearance at Fanatics Fest, Ryan Reynolds teased there was another Deadpool movie in the works, and that he noticed “a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies.” It should be noted that he didn’t confidently announce the new movie. Instead, he merely said, “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

So if there is a Deadpool movie incoming, it wouldn’t be for a while, perhaps not until all the announced MCU movies release. While that seems like a long wait, it could set up the movie for success. Deadpool & Wolverine, in its own way, set the stage for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday with its introduction of different universes and anchor beings.

Ryan Reynolds teased the possibility of a fourth film during Fanatics Fest, a sports fan convention. John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the fourth Deadpool movie takes place after the events of the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, then Deadpool could be the one to introduce the world after that cinematic event as only he could. Something similar happened previously with the last two-parter Avengers saga: Avengers: Endgame was followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, meaning the new status quo for the world after the Blip was explained to the audience by a bunch of high schoolers. It’s just lighthearted enough to deliver a lot of important information without seeming like an exposition dump.

Deadpool has his habit of breaking the fourth wall, which would be perfect for laying out a new normal for the franchise, and he could poke fun at the obstacles along the way or the notorious “will return in Avengers: Doomsday” meme.

But in order for Deadpool 4 to serve a purpose for the MCU, there first needs to be Deadpool 4. Back in 2024, Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter that “A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant.” But this is the man who brought Wolverine back — anything is possible.