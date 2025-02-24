Sometimes, Marvel TV shows introduce villains who never reappear, like Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Arthur Darrow in Moon Knight. Other times, the villain becomes so popular they circle back to becoming the hero again, like when Agatha Harkness nearly triumphed in WandaVision before starring in Agatha All Along.

Usually, it’s pretty clear which villains will end with their series and which will return in future projects, but a new report about Daredevil: Born Again reveals that what appeared to be a one-off character will return to the MCU. And in retrospect, it makes sense.

Hawkeye, the late 2021 MCU series, launched multiple characters to great acclaim. Kate Bishop started as Clint Barton’s protégé and has since been recruited by Kamala Khan for what seems to be a Young Avengers initiative. Echo, a talented gangland enforcer who squared off against Hawkeye, got her own spinoff. Even Wilson Fisk reappeared and positioned himself as the Big Bad of the MCU’s New York City.

Jack Duquesne and his fabulous mustache will return in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios

Hidden among these characters was Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, otherwise known as the Swordsman, an admittedly evil-looking man engaged to Kate’s mom. While he served as a villain for much of Hawkeye, we eventually learned he was framed by Kate’s mom, who was in cahoots with Fisk.

The talented patsy seemed like a one-off character, but thanks to Daredevil: Born Again returning to New York — and street-level crime — we’ll actually see him again. Variety reports that Tony Dalton will reprise his role in Born Again, and while it’s unclear what role he’ll play, he may fight alongside Matt Murdock now that he’s beaten the bad guy allegations. Marvel’s street-level heroes are coming back in a big way thanks to Born Again, so it’s only fair that Dalton’s charming swashbuckler gets a second chance too.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+.