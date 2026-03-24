Less than a year after the release of Season 1, Daredevil: Born Again is coming back for Season 2. Now, Wilson Fisk is the mayor of New York, and under his reign, the police are cracking down on vigilantes of all types, including Daredevil. Matt Murdock may have taken a bullet for his nemesis, but Kingpin is still out for blood.

In Season 2, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force is only gaining power as Matt hides in the shadows. But the more the city cracks down on heroes, the more it needs them — and we’ll see them emerge from the woodwork, including some old friends. Here’s everything you need to watch the new season on Disney+, from the exact moment it will be available to how long we’ll get new episodes.

What Is The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Date?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres Tuesday, March 24, on Disney+. Just like Season 1, this season will release new episodes every Tuesday night, meaning you should mark your calendar for every Tuesday for the near future.

What Is The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Time?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 releases at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. While Disney+ originals used to release at the traditional streaming release time of midnight PT/3:00 a.m ET, that all changed with Ahsoka Season 1. Since then, every high-profile Disney+ release, from Percy Jackson and the Olympians to The Acolyte, has premiered during prime-time, and it doesn’t look like things will go back any time soon.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 brings back Jessica Jones from the Netflix Marvel universe. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has eight episodes, which is quite unusual for MCU TV. Usually, MCU Disney+ releases are either six or nine episodes long, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was nine episodes long. But while this is a shorter season, it will run the same number of weeks as Season 1 since there’s no two-episode premiere.

New episodes will premiere every Tuesday night from March 24 to May 12, meaning we’ll get almost two whole months of new episodes.

Is There A Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes! Check out the official trailer for the series below:

What Is The Plot Of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

The last we left Matt Murdock, he was hiding in the shadows as Kingpin became more powerful than ever before. Now, the battle around vigilantes will be decided by public opinion, and Daredevil becomes more than just the defender of Hell’s Kitchen: he’s a symbol of hope.

Disney+ provided the following official synopsis: “Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.”

Will There Be A Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Yes! Even though Season 2 hasn’t even premiered yet, Daredevil: Born Again is already renewed for Season 3. Variety revealed the renewal back in September of 2025, and filming is supposed to begin soon. In fact, we even know when to expect the new season, as it’s slated for a March 2027 release. It looks like Daredevil will become a spring tradition for MCU fans.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+.