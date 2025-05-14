In Daredevil: Born Again’s shocking season finale, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) found himself in desperate need of reinforcements. Though he’s got Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and a handful of allies to lean on, he’s a few superheroes short of the “army” he needs to face off with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), New York City’s new Kingpin. Fortunately there’s no shortage of heroes waiting to team up with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, so he doesn’t have to go far at all to find his allies.

Krysten Ritter has officially been tapped to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2. Disney announced her return at its Upfront presentation this Tuesday. There, Ritter took the stage alongside Cox to tease the new season of the Marvel revival.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said, citing her past crossover with Cox’s Daredevil. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones.”

Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be a true Defenders reunion. Netflix

Like Cox, Ritter headlined her own Marvel series on Netflix before making the jump into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. She starred in three seasons of Jessica Jones, and joined the other members of the Defenders — Matt Murdock, Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — in the spinoff of the same name. When Matt mentions the need for “an army” at the end of Born Again, a lot of fans wondered if he’d end up recruiting his one-time super-squad to fight Fisk.

Ritter’s return confirms a lot of wishful theories for the MCU. She’s the second hero from Netflix’s Marvel universe to reprise her role in the main timeline, and she may not be the last. In the comics, Daredevil recruits the Defenders, along with Spider-Man, Misty Knight, and Echo, for a battle with the Kingpin. Born Again is well on its way to setting up a similar event in the MCU, and bringing us the street-level team that fans have been waiting years to see.