Matt Murdock is back in the spotlight and newly reborn in Daredevil: Born Again after a couple of years on the cameo grind. Even though his show is now on Disney+ instead of Netflix, the spirit is still very much alive, and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has picked up without a beat.

But there’s one thing that taking Daredevil out of Netflix can’t replace: the rest of his cinematic universe. But a new rumor suggests that may not be long — and the Marvel Cinematic Universe could get a lot bigger at once.

The Defenders may return to our screens in Born Again Season 2, more than half a decade since their Netflix crossover. Marvel Studios

Marvel leaker The Cosmic Circus suggests the rest of the Defenders — Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand aka The Iron Fist — will appear in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. This is still a leak and is completely unsubstantiated, but there are some coincidences that seem to support it, like Krysten Ritter revealing she was headed to New York the day before production began on Season 2.

But there’s an even bigger sign that the Defenders will appear in Born Again Season 2: Season 1 is pretty clearly adapting the “Mayor Fisk” storyline, considering how, well, Fisk is mayor. But Matt doesn’t fight off the villain alone in the comics. In Daredevil #599, he sends out a call to his fellow vigilantes and soon has a host of heroes assembled for a meeting. Moon Knight, Echo, and even Spider-Man heed the call, but so do three very familiar characters: Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

So if Daredevil: Born Again is going to accurately adapt the Mayor Fisk storyline, it will need some high-profile cameos. Who better than the heroes Matt has already crossed over with? In fact, if the good folks at Marvel are feeling ambitious, they could even bring back some of the heroes from Matt’s cameo era, like Echo, Spider-Man, and his old flame She-Hulk.

Daredevil assembles some backup in Daredevil #599, published in 2018. Marvel Comics

Introducing Daredevil was just the first part of bringing the Netflix Marvel Universe into the MCU fold. If the Netflix and Disney+ shows are going to exist side-by-side, then a little brand synergy within Born Again could go a long way to confirm that, yes, everything that happened before Disney+ launched is still canon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been complicated, but three simple cameos — or, if we’re lucky, something more — could be all it takes to simplify things immensely.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.