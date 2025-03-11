Daredevil fans are eating good. After five years without the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Marvel has officially brought the vigilante into its cinematic universe. Daredevil: Born Again captures the soul of Netflix’s Daredevil series: it’s not quite Daredevil Season 4, but it does scratch an itch that’s been festering throughout the fandom for some time. The original cast has returned, picking up right about where Daredevil left off in 2018. That the revival embraces a bloody grit that’s long evaded the MCU is just another reason to celebrate.

It’s still early days, but Born Again is primed to take Marvel into a new era. The show’s two-episode premiere set the tone for a strong season — and as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) prepares to take on a whole new crusade, it’s clear the MCU will never be the same. Here’s everything you need to know about the Born Again premiere, from its release date and time, to the plot points you need to remember.

Mayor Fisk is about the change New York — for better or worse. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 release date?

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Tuesday nights. Episode 3 will be available to stream on Tuesday, March 11, on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 release time?

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 will drop on Disney+ at 9:00 p.m. EST, or 6:00 p.m. PST.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3?

Marvel doesn’t typically release episode-specific trailers for its shows, but it has dropped plenty of brief teases for Born Again’s upcoming season. Its latest teaser, “Lights Out,” gives us a better look at the episodes to come, which include a run-in with the Punisher, the serial murderer Muse, and a handful of violent confrontations.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3?

Born Again’s two-episode premiere really hit the ground running, pulling audiences back into Matt Murdock’s world with propulsion and style. Following the murder of his best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt retired as Daredevil, choosing instead to fight the good fight as a lawyer. The return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) gives him even more reason to lay low. In Born Again Episode 1, Fisk warns Matt about dabbling in vigilantism again: there will be consequences if he chooses to suit up as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Fisk is cracking down on vigilantes in the city, with Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), aka White Tiger, feeling the effects of that the most. After a violent brush with two undercover cops in Episode 2, Hector is unjustly framed for murder. Matt takes on his case because he knows it’s the right thing to do, but he quickly uncovers a potential conspiracy that could blow up his new life in no time at all.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 will follow the trial of Hector Ayala. Marvel Studios

How many episodes will Daredevil: Born Again have?

Born Again Season 1 was originally set to run for 18 episodes, but after a major overhaul, its episode count was cut down the middle. The season will now run for just nine episodes: pretty standard for a Disney+ series, but still a bit less than the episode count of Netflix’s original series.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes: another season of Daredevil: Born Again is already on the way. Production begins sometime this spring, and that’s not the only Daredevil project on the horizon. Marvel is also working on a spinoff special, which will focus on the Punisher (played by Jon Bernthal). Per The Hollywood Reporter, both projects will premiere in 2026, so the wait for more Daredevil stories won’t be long at all.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 streams on March 11 on Disney+.