The Daredevil: Born Again cast is still missing two key players

Daredevil made a splash in 2015 and showed the world there was room for traditional television within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But unlike its sister Netflix series Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist, it’s getting another chance to define a new era of Marvel television.

In the wake of a successful slew of MCU TV including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, Marvel reintroduced Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thrusting Daredevil back into the spotlight. Soon after, Marvel greenlit a reboot of the Netflix series titled Daredevil: Born Again. But is there a danger of the new series missing some key elements?

Daredevil: Born Again may not be hitting our screens until 2024, but casting is already underway. Deadline recently reported Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt will be playing major characters in the series, possibly in love interest roles. They join returning stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as well as fellow Marvel newcomer Michael Gandolfini.

Matt Murdock’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home changed everything. Netflix

It seems like this is shaping up to be a well-rounded cast for a reboot, but there are some glaring gaps. Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, played by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, have yet to sign on to the new series, which has some fans wondering just how Daredevil could return without them.

It seems like they’re not alone. While at German Comic Con Winter Edition, Charlie Cox made a statement about Karen and Foggy’s future. According to Collider, the actor said:

“I was saying this to [Elden Henson] yesterday...I don't know what's going to happen with the other characters in the new show, but I know for a fact that Elden and Deborah were the heartbeat(s) of what we did before, and the show is a success because of them.”

Foggy, Matt, and Karen in Daredevil. Netflix

But if they’re the heartbeat of the show, then why weren’t they brought on first thing? It doesn’t seem like it’s an issue of scheduling, otherwise, why would Cox and Henson be discussing it? While he may think they were the reason the show is a success, the creative team behind the reboot may disagree.

This statement means that there’s no bad blood between these actors and the rest of the cast, but maybe the powers that be want this to be a more strict reboot, meaning there’s a blank slate from before, with only the hero and villain remaining. But it’s clear that Kate and Foggy would be missed by fans, so hopefully they can be included in some form or another — even just as guest stars.