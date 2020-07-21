Cursed took a little-known character from the tales of King Arthur and reimagined her as the hero of the story. Katherine Langford’s Nimue, better known as the mythical Lady of the Lake, is the wielder of the Sword of Power in Cursed. Based on the novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, the live-action Netflix adaptation is full of valiant fights, wicked villains, heroic adventures, and the exploration of corrupting power and acceptance.

Spoilers ahead for Cursed Season 1.

Season 1 of Cursed ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Nimue being struck down by Sister Iris, a scheming Red Paladin sympathizer. She’s now quite literally the Lady of the Lake, though it’s hard to ascertain whether or not Nimue is still alive. With so many of Season 1’s plotlines left unresolved, while also setting up certain characters’ true identity (Lancelot, Guinevere, and Percival), Cursed has set the stage for an exciting Season 2.

Here’s everything we do know about Season 2, including release date, plot, cast, and more for Netflix’s reimagined Arthurian tale.

Katherine Langford stars as Nimue, the Fey Queen and wielder of the Sword of Power. Netflix

Has Netflix renewed Cursed for Season 2?

The show hasn’t officially been renewed yet, which is to be expected considering that it only premiered a few days ago on July 17. That said, the fantasy series is currently trending at number one on Netflix, which means that fans are engaged and watching. That’s a good sign. With any luck, Cursed should be renewed in no time.

Speaking with Elle, Langford thinks there’s “plenty of story left” and feels that Season 1 was only the start of a longer journey for Nimue. As for Season 2, the 13 Reasons Why actress did have one thing in mind regarding where her character’s story could explore.

“There’s a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue’s powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within.”

Meanwhile, Devon Terrell, who plays Arthur, revealed that there’s still a “long journey ahead” for his character.

“I didn’t want to create a performance that sat on the fence. I wanted to pick a direction, which moments I made him vulnerable, which moments I made him feel like he’s becoming a leader. And it’s the beginning of a really long journey.”

Devon Terrell as Arthur. Netflix

All that said, Cursed is based on a novel that has no follow-up. Now, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a second season as there are plenty of avenues the series could take. That said, in the acknowledgments section of the book, Wheeler hints that another book might be planned. Here's what he writes:

“I’m a lifelong Frank Miller fan, and this collaboration has been the unlikeliest of bucket listings… I’m so thankful for his trust, his wisdom, and his idea to ally Sister Iris with an army of killer children (a must for book two).”

When asked whether there will be a second book, Wheeler told Inverse to “Stay tuned." Make of that what you will.

When is the release date of Cursed Season 2?

No renewal means no release date. Watch this space for more information.

What is the plot of Season 2 of Cursed?

It’s hard to say for sure, but it’s rather clear that the sophomore season will follow through on the myriad of plotlines left unresolved in Season 1. Nimue, now Queen of the Fey, has been shot with an arrow and is presumably dead. Meanwhile, Merlin, now wielding the Sword of Power, beheaded Father Carden, the leader of the Red Paladins (Christian monks who want to eradicate all of the magical and non-human people).

Arthur found himself fighting alongside the Red Spear, aka Guinevere, and the Weeping Monk, revealed to be Lancelot, has abandoned his post with the Red Paladins, riding off with young Percival following the death of Gawain, the Green Knight.

The Weeping Monk is actually Lancelot. Plot twist! Netflix

This is mere speculation, but it’s possible that Nimue will be saved from the lake with her mysterious powers more fully realized. Nimue has yet to earn the title of Lady of the Lake, primarily going by the moniker of Wolf-Blood Witch in Season 1. That could change in Season 2.

It’s also possible that everyone will think she’s dead for a while and move on without her, which could see the development of a potential love triangle between Nimue-Arthur-Guinevere. What’s more, Sister Iris, who’s now officially joined the Red Paladins and is last seen wearing a creepy gold mask, could become one Season 2’s primary antagonist. For now, only time will tell how things will play out.

Who is in the cast of Season 2?

It should be assumed that everyone who didn’t die in Cursed Season 1 will be back in a potential second season. That includes the following:

Katherine Langford as Nimue

Devon Terrell as Arthur

Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin

Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk / Lancelot

Sebastian Armesto as Uther Pendragon

Lily Newmark as Pym

Peter Mullan as Father Carden

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine / Morgana

Bella Dayne as Red Spear / Guinevere

Matt Stokoe as Green Knight / Gawain

Emily Coates as Sister Iris

Billy Jenkins as Squirrel/Percival

Is there a trailer for Cursed Season 2?

Not yet. Even if the show is renewed for Season 2, production shutdowns have delayed every TV show and movie for the foreseeable future, so it’s best not to expect a trailer anytime soon.