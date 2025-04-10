Cristin Milioti Is Open To Returning To Both The Penguin And The Batman Part II

Cristin Milioti seems to always find her way into a twisty story, be that time-loop rom-com Palm Springs, the gone but not forgotten HBO series Made For Love, or her now-recurring role in Black Mirror. After playing upstart coder Nanette Cole in the original Season 4 episode “USS Callister,” Milioti is returning in a sequel episode in Season 7, now streaming on Netflix, entitled “USS Callister: Into Infinity.”

But one of her twistiest roles may also be her most twisted: Sofia Falcone aka Sofia Gigante, the former Arkham prisoner who clashed with Oz Cobb in The Penguin. Unfortunately, the first season ended with her back in Arkham.

Cristin Milioti charmed audiences as the conniving Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, and she’s anxious to bring the character back. HBO

Earlier this year, Milioti was asked by IndieWire where Sofia could go from here. “Obviously I would want to see her get out of Arkham,” she said. “That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there and then exact revenge.”

With that in mind, is it possible we could see that not only in The Penguin Season 2 but perhaps in The Batman Part II instead? “Honestly, either or both,” Milioti says during a roundtable interview for Black Mirror Season 7 attended by Inverse.

“I have loved playing this character so much, and I have zero cool about it,” Milioti continues. “I just love her and I loved that experience so much. Whatever one is going to allow me to explore that role for a longer period of time is what I'm down for.”

In Black Mirror, Milioti returns as Nanette Cole. Could she do the same with Sofia? Netflix

At this point, there’s no telling which project is set to return first — The Batman Part II was delayed a year in late 2024 for the second time and isn’t expected to hit theaters until 2027. The Penguin, on the other hand, has yet to even be renewed for a second season, so it may not happen at all.

But whatever does happen, the Matt-Reeves-led Batverse has one evil genius mob boss raring to go whenever Gotham needs a little shakeup. Much like Milioti herself, we have zero cool about the possibilities.

Black Mirror Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.