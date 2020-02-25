Everything we know about Connected, where a family vacation goes haywire

There is no shortage of family-friendly, super fun animated movies coming out in 2020. From Pixar's Onward to Scoob! and everything in between, animated movie fans will be pleased with what's ahead in the coming months. If there's one movie that should be near the top of your must-see animated movies list this year, it's Connected. From the minds of co-directors Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) and Jeff Rowe (Disenchantment), Connected tells the story of a family who discover their cell phones and tablets are no longer willing to do what they tell them.

Here's everything you need to know about Connected, including the which iconic actors are lending their voice talents to the movie, what the movie looks like, and when it will be released.

When is the release date for Connected?

Connected will brighten up the early fall schedule when it comes to theaters Friday, September 18.

Who is in the cast of Connected?

There are tons of familiar voices included in the colorful Connected cast. The family at the center of Connected, the Mitchells, will be voiced by some true-blue comedy greats.

Danny McBride (Pineapple Express) will voice Rick Mitchell. McBride has previous experience voicing characters in movies and TV shows including The Angry Birds Movie, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Sausage Party.

Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) will voice Linda Mitchell. Rudolph has previously voiced characters in movies and TV shows including Big Hero 6 and Bless the Harts.

Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) is the voice of Katie Mitchell, Rick and Linda's oldest kid.

Michael Rianda, who is also a co-director and co-writer on Connected, will voice Aaron Mitchell. Aaron is Rick and Linda's youngest child.

What is the plot of Connected?

The plot of Connected sounds like a more family-friendly version of the hysterical bonkers family road trip at the heart of National Lampoon's Vacation but with the twist of a technological uprising where machines revolt against their users.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly's preview of Connected, we know the movie will follow the Mitchell family as they take a road trip to drop off daughter Katie at college. Katie and her dad, Rick, are bit like oil and vinegar: Katie's an artsy kid who loves film, while Rick is an outdoorsy cord-cutter. As with most road-trip movies, the Mitchells' travels encounter some roadblocks in the form of glitchy tech.

Soon, the family discovers it's not just their devices but gadgets everywhere going on the fritz . Speaking to EW, Connected co-producer Lord summed up how this movie will blend its wacky road trip premise with the technological uprising: "It’s one thing to fight the robot apocalypse, and that’s kind of a fun premise. But it’s much more interesting to have your dad trying to teach you to drive stick during the robot apocalypse."

Is there a poster for Connected?

There is a poster for Connected, but it's a bit basic. You can check it out below:‌

Sony Pictures Animation

A more colorful poster will no doubt debut in the coming months. In the meantime, we've been treated to new images from Connected, thanks to the movie's Twitter account. Those images include a closer look at the Mitchell family, most of whom can't peel their eyes away from their devices, and one focused on Katie (Jacobson). We can get a better feel for the movie's look and how it will simultaneously be magical, bright, and wondrously realized.

Sony Pictures Animation

Is there a trailer for Connected?

There's no trailer for Connected just yet. Given its September release date, we should see a trailer debut during the late spring or early summer .

How do Phil Lord and Chris Miller figure into Connected?

The directing and writing duo behind Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse are attached to Connected. But instead of taking the helm once more, the dynamic duo have thrown their weight behind the film as producers on the feature and let Rianda and Rowe step into the co-director-writer slot.

Connected comes to theaters September 18, 2020.