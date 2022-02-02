Is [SPOILERS] dead? Boba Fett Episode 6 ending, explained

Star Wars TV peaked with the absolute cameo-fest that was The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6. From Luke to Ahsoka to Grogu, all the greatest hits of The Mandalorian Season 2 made an appearance. Even Cobb Vanth, the Marshal of Mos Pelgo, checked in. Since we last saw him, he’s cultivated peace in his village (now called Freetown) and brought on a deputy, despite no longer having beskar armor.

But a nasty encounter with Cad Bane, Star Wars’ most feared space cowboy, has left Cobb’s fate unknown. Will we see him again?

Cobb Vanth’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 was short, but it packed a huge punch. After he scared off some Pykes hoping to run spice through his turf, Mando rolled into town looking for a favor: villagers who could serve as soldiers as Tatooine draws closer to open conflict.

Last time we saw Cobb Vanth, he was wearing Boba Fett’s armor. Will he pay him back with military assistance? Lucasfilm

The Marshal is skeptical about entering a fight that doesn’t necessarily involve him. He says he’ll try, but before he gets a chance he’s confronted by a stranger: Cad Bane, the sharp-shooting bounty hunter from The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch.

Cad Bane offers Vanth the same deal Boba’s offering — to simply sit back and let things play out — but the conversation quickly leads to a quick-draw showdown between the two. It’s actually Vanth’s deputy who goes for his blaster first, and Cad answers with a shot to the Marshal’s shoulder and five to the deputy.

Cad Bane and a (hopefully not mortally) wounded Cobb Vanth. Lucasfilm

Is Cobb Vanth dead? It doesn’t look like it. If you watch the episode with closed captions on, it’s clear the villagers are rushing to him with medpacs and calling for a doctor. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the deputy, who looks to be dead only minutes after being introduced.

But his sacrifice won’t be for nothing, because the villagers of Freetown now have skin in the game. Cad Bane (and, by extension, the Pykes who implicitly hired him) murdered one of their own, so they have motivation to join with Boba and Mando in what could be the biggest brawl we’ve seen in live-action Star Wars TV. Cobb Vanth, presumably, will be there to lead them.