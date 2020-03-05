Here's exactly when you can watch Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3 on Disney+

Three episodes in, The Clone Wars is doing what it does best: Showing clones and droids going at it. The Star Wars animated series returns for Season 7 Episode 3, "On the Wings of Keeradaks," this Friday on Disney+, but when exactly can you watch the new episode — and what should fans expect?

Here's what you need to know about Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3, from plot summary to release time.

Disney+ drops new episodes at 3 a.m. Eastern, and Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3 is no exception. If you're wondering why that is, the answer is that Disney's streaming release schedule is based on the company's location in California. So, in essence, Disney+ is giving us new Clone Wars episodes as early as possible — it's just too bad that means anyone on the East coast has to stay up absurdly late to watch upon release.

With that out of the way, what do you need to know before watching Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 3? Well, for starters, check out the trailer:

A quick recap: In Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 2, Commander Rex, the Bad Batch, and Anakin Skywalker embarked on a daring rescue mission to find Echo, another clone who they thought was dead. It turned out Echo was being held by the allegedly neutral Techno Union in some sort of cryogenic chamber where his brain is hooked up to a computer. It's totally gross.

With Echo back, the gang needs to escape from the Techno Union and its leader Wat Tambor. Will they make it out? Well considering that several of these characters turn up in Revenge of the Sith, there's a pretty good chance the answer is yes.

But how will our heroes survive? You'll have to watch to find out.