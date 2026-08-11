For the better part of a decade, Christopher Nolan was synonymous with Batman. He broke out with Memento, but there’s a reason his time with the cape and cowl is simply known as the Nolan Trilogy — they were some of the most popular and profitable movies ever made.

Nolan has since forged a legacy of his own with ambitious movies covering epic sci-fi premises (Interstellar, Tenet) and historical moments (Dunkirk, Oppenheimer). His latest movie, The Odyssey, is a blend of both, an adaptation of one of the oldest epics in existence that deals with gods and monsters as much as it deals with the collapsing Bronze Age. And that appears to have been a winning combination, as The Odyssey has now become his biggest box office hit yet.

Christopher Nolan has officially made the biggest movie of his career. Aalok Soni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Variety, The Odyssey has garnered $1.1 billion internationally, meaning it’s overtaken 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises as the director’s most successful film. It’s also the most successful IMAX release ever, pushing Avatar down to #2 with its $289 million haul.

That’s impressive, but The Odyssey isn’t done yet. It’s still raking in the money after four weekends in theaters, and the movie hasn’t even opened in China yet. The Odyssey is currently the #2 movie of the year, behind the more recent box office smash Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also stars The Odyssey’s Tom Holland and Zendaya. It’s also the second most successful R-rated movie ever, behind another MCU movie: Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Odyssey is still raking in the cash at the box office. Universal Pictures

Perhaps most notably, this is Nolan’s first non-Batman film to cross a billion dollars at the box office, a milestone both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises hit. That his biggest hit is no longer a comic book movie, but one of humanity’s oldest stories, is a feat that both cements his legacy as a director and demonstrates just how large our appetite for non-superhero fare has become.

All that’s left now is to see just how high The Odyssey will climb. Can it become the eighth movie ever to reach $2 billion? And regardless of whether it does, how will Nolan try to outdo himself next?

The Odyssey is playing in theaters.