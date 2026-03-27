Chris Evans May Have Just Accidentally Spoiled The End Of Avengers: Doomsday

When Avengers: Endgame premiered in 2019, it felt, appropriately, like the end of an era. Tony Stark sacrificed himself for the greater good, half of the Earth’s population was restored after years missing, and the next generation of heroes was poised to take over. In one of the most heartbreaking scenes, Steve Rogers chooses to stay in the past where he came from, growing old with the love of his life.

It seemed like that was the end for Steve Rogers. Sam Wilson inherited the shield, Steve got his happily ever after, and all loose ends were tied up. That is, until the announcement that Chris Evans (and, therefore, Steve Rogers) would return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. But a recent statement by Evans takes this announcement one step further — and reveals Cap’s Doomsday fate.)

In an Instagram reel, user Jessica Zborowski (@comicconmomsi) reveals that her husband managed to get her a video of Chris Evans for their 20th wedding anniversary. She doesn’t show the video, but she does play a crucial part of the audio. “I start work on the next one in a couple of months, so I'm in the next one. There's that,” he can be heard saying.

What’s “the next one?” Well, it can only mean that we’ll have more Steve Rogers in Avengers: Secret Wars, and also that he won’t have a Tony Stark moment at the end of Doomsday. It may be called Doomsday, but he’s at least safe until December 17, 2027. Assuming, of course, Evans is playing Steve in Secret Wars. In theory, he could be playing Johnny Storm, a role he reprised in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024.

It’s possible that Evans would just appear as Rogers in flashbacks, but if that were true, then his involvement would probably be a smaller time commitment, not something he’s contemplating “starting” work on in a few months — he probably wouldn’t say that if he started and finished relatively quickly.

Steve Rogers may have already grown old once, but he’s coming back to the MCU not once but twice. Marvel Studios

What does this mean for the future of the MCU as a whole? Considering the similarities between Doomsday and Secret Wars and the previous Avengers two-parter, it’s likely that these movies will be two parts of the same story with a devastating cliffhanger, instead of two separate adventures. If that’s true, then it sounds like Steve will have to step up as leader, especially in the wake of the loss of Tony Stark.

It was always unlikely that Steve Rogers, a fan-favorite character, would be sacrificed in this movie, but it was also unlikely that Spider-Man would turn to dust, and look what happened there. Just as Robert Downey, Jr. will return (as Dr. Doom) for both movies and the Russo brothers will return as directors for both movies, Chris Evans is here for the long haul.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on December 18, 2026.