Carrie Trailer Reveals How The Stephen King Classic Is Modernized

Some subject matter remains relevant no matter when a story is set, and unfortunately, high school bullying is one of them. The social thunderdome remains the same whether it’s the 1970s or the 2020s; it just looks a little different. There’s no better example than Stephen King’s Carrie, which was published 52 years ago but remains one of the most thrilling revenge stories in horror.

The book’s been adapted into a feature film twice: once in 1976 and again in 2013. Now, Carrie is moving into the Gen Z era with a TV adaptation from Mike Flanagan, who already has a long history of tackling King’s work. With only a few weeks until its October 7 premiere, Prime Video has released the series’ official trailer, and it shows just how adaptable this story really is. Check it out below:

In the book and movie adaptations, Carrie White is unpopular at school. But in this series, she’s a brand-new student, arriving after winter break into an already-established social structure. And this Carrie (Summer H. Howell) isn’t just the new kid; she’s new to schooling as a concept. “I was schooled at home,” she says. “I love that for you,” another student replies.

Carrie’s origin story may be different, but the traumatic incident that sparks her story remains the same. Flanagan does, however, fold in a new element: Instagram. Her bullies start an account called “carrie red,” and fill it with mocking posts about Carrie’s most embarrassing moments. In a disturbing way, the social media age slots in perfectly with this story: now that everyone has a video camera in their pockets, a locker room event can go from a gossiped-about anecdote to a mortifying clip that will live forever on the internet, where horrific things can be said anonymously.

Samantha Sloyan’s Margaret White takes a more active role in this version of Carrie. Prime Video

But it’s not just Carrie’s situation that has been updated: her mother, Margaret White, is modernized, too. In previous adaptations, she’s been shown as an isolated, Bible-thumping figure with an irrational fear of men and the danger they bring. This Margaret, played by longtime Flanagan collaborator Samantha Sloyan, is decidedly different, as we see her discussing Carrie’s bullying with the high school administration. Sure, she still yells at her daughter about obedience, but it’s an interesting change to see Margaret actually advocate for her.

Regardless of what’s been changed, this version of Carrie is already poised to completely rewrite how the story is perceived thanks to its much longer runtime. But these updates just further the evolution of this sadly still-relevant story.

Carrie premieres October 7 on Prime Video.