Carrie Is Coming. Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Remake.

Every few years, you can count on Mike Flanagan to deliver a new take on a Stephen King classic — and you can rest assured knowing it’ll probably be pretty good, too. The writer has spent the past decade delivering delicious spins on spine-tingling, heartstring-tugging horror stories, but he’s never touched Carrie until now.

Any King die-hard will be justifiably wary of this new adaptation of one of the author’s most-loved works. King loved the Brian De Palma film, but hated the 2017 remake (along with the rest of the world). When Flanagan first approached King about taking on a new adaptation, his first question was, Why?

“His first response was, ‘Leave her alone. She’s been through enough,” Flanagan told Variety. The screenwriter initially felt the same way, but eventually found a fresh way to adapt Carrie’s story that didn’t feel quite like a retread — and he also got King on board, too. That’s as good a sign as any for the upcoming series, though it might suffer just a little under Prime Video’s release plan. Here’s everything we know about Carrie, from its premiere date to the changes it’ll make to the source material.

A new school year begins for Carrie White. Prime Video

What is the Carrie release date?

Prime Video has been known to play things a little fast and loose when it comes to a show’s release schedule. Some series stream weekly; others drop all their episodes at once. Carrie — like the Flanagan shows that have premiered on Netflix — falls into the latter camp. All episodes of the show will premiere on Wednesday, October 7 on Prime.

When is the Carrie release time?

Shows on Prime Video typically drop at 12:00 am PT, or 3:00 am PT. We can expect all episodes of Carrie to premiere within that window, too.

Is there a trailer for Carrie?

Yes, there is. Check out the first trailer for Carrie below.

What is the plot of Carrie?

Most already know the story of Carrie: a sheltered girl with telekinetic gifts attends public school for the first time, gets bullied relentlessly, and unleashes the full breadth of her powers on her unsuspecting classmates. Flanagan’s Carrie follows those same beats but tweaks a lot of little tiny details. So much has changed since King wrote about the high school experience in 1974 — not just how kids bully others, but how psychologically, existentially debilitating it is to be a teen today, period. Carrie (Summer H. Howell) has no concept of school shooter drills or the process of menstruation, and she learns about each (and more!) the hard way. The games of popularity, the perils of cyberbullying, and the truth of her staunch religious upbringing will steadily strip away the layers of Carrie’s innocence, leading to an explosive confrontation at Ewen High’s fateful prom night.

How many episodes will Carrie have?

Carrie Season 1 contains eight episodes, the titles of which correspond to a school schedule. We can expect a few double entendres here, but we’ll have to wait to find the hidden meaning embedded in each episode.

Will there be a Carrie Season 2?

Carrie adapts the entire novel of the same name, but Flanagan apparently has ideas about continuing this story somehow. “In my dream scenario, I think it’s three seasons,” Flanagan told Collider at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. “In my dream scenario, I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really.”

Of course, this is probably just wishful thinking on Flanagan’s part. His dream scenario doesn’t necessarily mean that Carrie’s first season leaves the door wide open for a trilogy... but never say never.