35 Years Ago, Martin Scorsese Adapted A Chilling Tale How Only He Could

Martin Scorsese isn’t known for just one genre. Sure, he’s probably best known for his hard-boiled gangster dramas, but he’s also dabbled in biopics, sweeping Hollywood epics, period pieces, and family films. In 1991, that taste brought him to a peculiar place: the 1962 movie Cape Fear, based on the 1957 book The Executioners.

But Scorsese didn’t just revamp the story for a new era. He went back to the source and brought the story of Max Cady to life in a way that was shocking, a bit irreverent, and very, very memorable. Now, more than three years later, his version is the definitive one, even if we just got a new adaptation earlier this year.

The 1991 Cape Fear adaptation’s movie theater scene is the most iconic part of the movie. Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

1991’s Cape Fear stars Robert De Niro as incensed former prisoner Max Cady and Nick Nolte as Sam Bowden, his high-powered defense attorney. Max is looking to get revenge for his bungled defense and will stop at nothing — including his wife, Leigh (Jessica Lange), and his daughter, Danielle (Juliette Lewis). At first, his constant presence is unsettling, but it’s not long before it turns malicious and possibly even deadly.

So much of Cape Fear is iconic, especially the scene of Max Cady laughing and smoking cigars while in a movie theater; that one of the most famous episodes of The Simpsons is a one-for-one parody featuring Sideshow Bob and Gilbert and Sullivan. Just earlier this year, Cape Fear was remade into an Apple TV series starring Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams, and the production credits made it clear that while the original story may have been from the 1957 book, the movie adaptations are so acclaimed that they are inspirations in and of themselves.

Cady’s release quickly makes the Bowdens’ lives a living hell. Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

But what makes this movie’s take on the story in particular so timeless? Maybe it’s the cast, each playing the archetypal nuclear family members changed with the addition of one wild card character. Maybe it’s the epic final sequence, a rain-soaked deadly chase with some thrilling twists and turns. The most likely option is Robert De Niro’s performance of Max Cady, a character who is both slimy and boorish all at once and fueled by the most righteous revenge, the kind that turns every emotion into a full monologue.

At the time, Cape Fear was a remake of a decades-old thriller. But after it was made, it proved that this story is one of those iconic stories that can be told over and over in ways that are still fresh and exciting, like Romeo & Juliet or A Star Is Born or Carrie. Martin Scorsese is the GOAT for a reason, and this is the perfect microcosm of why.

Cape Fear (1991) is currently available to rent or buy on Apple, Fandango, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.