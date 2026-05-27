Jane Schoenbrun is not a director who does anything by half measures — or without a personal stake — but all that and more makes them such an essential filmmaker for this post-post-modern age. Their feature debut, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, introduced Schoenbrun as a disruptor, and a major name to watch. Their ability to comment on cultural phenomena without beating a dead horse goes unmatched, even if said commentary lives on the margins as underrated (if immaculate) indie darlings.

Now, Schoenbrun is offering up Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, which could be their most ambitious film yet. Where Schoenbrun’s debut crystallized their brush with online liminal spaces, and I Saw the TV Glow spliced the stimulation of the “egg crack moment” with their affinity for cult TV classics, the filmmaker’s third project lays waste to the slasher — but that’s not its only focus. The reclamation of pleasure and sensuality is also top on Camp Miasma’s list of priorities, making for a horror that’s equal parts horny and harrowing.

Camp Miasma follows the misadventures of Kris (Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder), a filmmaker on a quest to direct the next installment of a long-running slasher franchise. Kris has been obsessed with this “problematic classic” — and the lead actress of its first installment, Billy Preston (Gillian Anderson) — since childhood, so her remake of Camp Miasma must naturally feature a return from Billy. Conveniently, the reclusive star has taken up residence at the camp where the original movies were filmed, which makes her return all the more natural.

But getting the reclusive star to appear in her film is just the first of many hurdles for Kris. Reimagining Camp Miasma (a film which is as much about sex as it is about death) dredges up her own complicated relationship to the act, and it only intensifies as she kicks off a fling with Billy. Then there’s the little matter of the hole at the bottom of the camp lake, a kind of portal that brings characters from the Camp Miasma franchise — like the serial killer Little Death (Jack Haven) — into the real world. The latest trailer pits him against Kris and Billy, teasing a Technicolor showdown filled with blood geysers, undulating purple flesh, and at least one sequence where Einbinder evokes the final girls of classic ‘80s horror, running through the forest in skimpy PJs. This might be Schoenbrun’s most commercial project thus far, but don’t expect it to play by the rules: Camp Miasma is poised to slay every slasher that came before it.

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma opens in theaters on August 7.