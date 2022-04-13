The 8 best Bruce Willis movies and how to stream them right now

Yippee Ki-Yay
You can explore Bruce Willis’ incredible career now through streaming movies.
JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP/Getty Images
After more than three decades of starring in film roles, Bruce Willis is retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia. While not all of Willis’ movies are available on streaming, you can still take a tour of his impressive career with the right subscriptions.
Here are the 8 best Bruce Willis movies currently available to stream.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images