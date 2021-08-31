Book of Boba Fett leaks reveal a fan-favorite bounty hunter may appear

The Book of Boba Fett may be the next live-action Star Wars TV series, but we still don’t know much about it.

From the teaser at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, it appears this Disney+ series will cover Boba assuming control of Jabba’s criminal empire, but everything other than that is all conjecture at this point.

However, a new leak suggests a familiar face from the animated canon may appear in the new spinoff. Here’s what you need to know.

The Book of Boba Fett will feature an appearance by Cad Bane, according to a leak from LRM Online. That’s right: the gunslinging alien bounty hunter featured in both The Clone Wars and more recently The Bad Batch is on his way to live-action. An appearance in The Book of Boba Fett has been a long time coming for Cad Bane.

Created for a one-off arc of The Clone Wars, Cad Bane became an instant fan favorite and was brought back for more adventures, culminating with him seeking out Omega in The Bad Batch.

Cad Bane nabs a holocron for Palpatine. Lucasfilm

If Star Wars is a space western, Cad Bane is its ultimate gunslinger (sorry, Cobb Vanth). He’s got the icily cruel demeanor, the wide-brimmed hat, and of course, the sharpshooting skills. Given that The Book of Boba Fett exists in the same universe as The Mandalorian, Cad Bane will fit right in.

But what purpose will he serve in the upcoming series? It certainly seems like Boba’s bounty hunting days are over as he looks to take on more administrative roles in the crime lord’s empire. Could Cad Bane join Boba’s ranks of contract criminals? He’s never been too discerning about his clients — he even pilfered a Holocron for Darth Sidious.

Cad Bane handcuffs himself to Omega, his clone target. Lucasfilm

Then there’s the matter of how Cad Bane will be presented. Other animation-to-live-action characters have either been played by their voice actors, as with Bo-Katan Kryze, or been imbued with some additional star power, as in the case of Ahsoka. Since Cad Bane’s Southern drawl is so iconic, it seems impossible that his likeness could be brought to live-action without the voice of Corey Burton.

The question remains, then: who will bring this laconic gunslinger to life? Will his Duros visage be a practical effect, or will his body stay computer-animated? If this leak is to be believed, Cad’s introduction could further blur the lines between animated and live-action Star Wars series.