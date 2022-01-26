Star Wars is only as good as its droids, and Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett was chock full of them. Peli Motto’s reappearance as Mando’s go-to spaceship dealer brought back her merry band of mechanicals, including Luke’s almost-buddy R5 and her constantly bickering pit droids. But her appearance in The Book of Boba Fett also included a new droid for Star Wars TV viewers: BD-1, who looks like binoculars on two legs but packs a spunky and curious personality.

So who is this new droid, and what does its appearance mean for Star Wars? The answer is much bigger than you may think.

BD-1 may be new to Star Wars TV, but for fans watching through their gaming console’s Disney+ app his appearance was like seeing an old friend. BD-1 was the droid sidekick to Cal Kestis, the padawan forced into hiding after Order 66 and protagonist of video game Jedi: Fallen Order. Together, Cal and BD sought out a holocron hidden by BD’s old master, Jedi Eno Cordova.

BD-1 in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5. Lucasfilm

The holocron contained the names of Force-sensitive children scattered throughout the galaxy, which could put them in danger if it fell into the wrong hands. At the end of the game Cal destroyed the holocron, allowing the younglings to live a normal life.

Could this droid reveal an intersection between Jedi: Fallen Order and The Mandalorian? While there’s no way to tell if this BD-1 droid is the same one Cal Kestis journeyed with, there are some similarities between the two sagas. Cal Kestis, like Grogu, was a Jedi youngling forced into hiding, and The Mandalorian Season 2 established Luke Skywalker setting up a makeshift Jedi Academy. Could Cal assist in finding other Force-sensitive beings during the New Republic era?

BD-1 and Cal Kestis in Jedi: Fallen Order. Respawn Entertainment

This crossover could manifest in two ways. Season 3 of The Mandalorian could include a now 40-something Cal Kestis as a recruiter or even an assistant to Luke as he establishes a new Jedi Order, or the crossover could take place in the newly-announced Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. Maybe in Cal’s next adventure he runs into a younger Grogu or even a younger Moff Gideon.

If there’s one thing The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 proved, it’s that there’s no limit to the crossover potential between Star Wars projects. Both of these may occur, or there could be an even more convoluted crossover in the works (Luke in the Fallen Order sequel? Why not!). In this exciting era of Star Wars media, there’s really no way of knowing which projects will change everything we know.