War is coming to The Book of Boba Fett. After wrapping up the show’s ongoing flashback storyline, the Disney+ original series’ fourth installment concluded with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) preparing for war with the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s criminal underworld. It also notably ended by hinting at a possible cameo appearance from one important Star Wars character in an upcoming episode.

In other words, The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 has the potential to be the series’ biggest, most action-packed hour to date, so here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming Disney+ premiere.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 release date?

Will Black Krrsantan return in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5? Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 becomes available to stream on Wednesday, January 26.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 release time?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, January 26 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5?

The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ exclusive title, which means only the service’s paid subscribers can stream the series’ episodes.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5?

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4. Lucasfilm

While Lucasfilm has not officially released the runtime for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, the first four episodes have run somewhere between 39 and 53 minutes in length (counting their end credits sequences). Taking that into account, it seems safe to say that The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5’s runtime will stick reasonably close to the series’ established 40-50 minute range.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 is comprised of just seven episodes. Therefore, once the show’s fifth installment has premiered this week, only two episodes — or “chapters” — will remain of The Book of Boba Fett’s first season. With that in mind, here is the release schedule for the final three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1:

Chapter 5 - January 26

Chapter 6 - February 2

Chapter 7 - February 9

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 trailer?

“Credits can buy muscle — if you know where to look.” Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm and Disney+ typically avoid releasing episodic trailers for their original series, and that’s, unfortunately, the case for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5. Nearly all of the footage featured in the series’ initial trailers has already been shown in its first four episodes as well, which means Star Wars fans are heading into The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5 totally blind this week.

That’s alright, though. After all, knowing less about it just gives The Book of Boba Fett’s newest episode a greater chance to surprise us.