The Book of Boba Fett didn’t waste time answering the biggest question in Star Wars fans’ minds. Episode 1 explained how the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison, escaped the Sarlacc pit. With that out of the way, the show will move forward (and backward) in Episode 2 by unraveling how Boba Fett’s past shapes his present position as Tatooine’s newest crime lord.

If you’re all caught up and eager for Boba Fett Episode 2, here’s everything you need to know, from release date and time to the show’s schedule on Disney+.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 release date?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 premieres on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

When is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 release time?

Twi'lek attendants, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and a Gamorrean Guard in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1. Lucasfilm

You will be able to stream The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 on Wednesday, January 5, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I watch The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2?

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 will be on Disney+. Boba Fett is exclusive to Disney+, which means viewers will need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the Star Wars series.

How long is The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2?

The Book of Boba Fett has not released a runtime for Episode 2. The first episode was just over 37 minutes in length, including the end credits. We can expect Episode 2 to likely have a similar runtime.

What is The Book of Boba Fett’s release schedule?

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) takes some time to heal in a bacta tank in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1. Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 has seven episodes, with new installments releasing weekly on Wednesdays. Like The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s episode titles are prefixed as “chapters.” While we don’t know what the full title for “Chapter 2” will be, Episode 1’s full title is “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.” That was pretty on the nose.

After Episode 2 debuts, only five episodes will remain of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1. Here is the full schedule for the remaining episodes:

Chapter 2 - January 5

Chapter 3 - January 12

Chapter 4 - January 19

Chapter 5 - January 26

Chapter 6 - February 2

Chapter 7 - February 9

Is there a Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 trailer?

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm rarely releases episodic trailers or sneak peeks. However, the official trailer and several TV spots feature various scenes from The Book of Boba Fett, which might hint at what’s to come in Episode 2. Watch them below.