10 Years Later, One New Sequel Could Save The Blade Runner Franchise

With all the various sci-fi franchises in a variety of states of getting rebooted, retooled, or remade, it's refreshing when a beloved saga gets a straightforward sequel that moves into the future. Fans of Blade Runner may have forgotten about the in-development TV series, but the powers-that-be at Prime Video certainly didn’t. Amid a large announcement from Prime Video about their slate of shows that will be featured at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, perhaps the most surprising title was Blade Runner 2099.

Yes, this show is still happening, and apparently, coming sooner than we thought. Here’s what to know about Blade Runner 2099 and why the SDCC announcement is a very good sign for things to come.

Blade Runner 2099, explained

Michelle Yeoh in 2025. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

The upcoming TV series Blade Runner 2099, somewhat obviously, takes place 50 years after the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049. But, unlike Blade Runner 2049, this does not come from Denis Villeneuve, nor is it expected to pick up the story of Deckard (Harrison Ford), or Rachael (Sean Young) from the 1982 film, nor is Agent K (Ryan Gosling) expected to play a role.

Instead, in this future, Replicans still exist, and the story will focus on Olwen, a Replicant facing the end of her life cycle. Olwen is set to be played by Michelle Yeoh, while Hunter Schafer is expected to appear as a character named Cora. It’s unclear at this time if a titular “Blade Runner” — somebody who hunts down Replicants — will be part of the show or not.

The director of the original film, Ridley Scott, is one of the producers on the show. How this will fit into the canon of the other films or the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus is not yet clear.

Blade Runner: 2099’s Comic-Con Slot is paired with Rings of Power

Hunter Schafer in 2026. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On July 24, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Prime Video will present a San Diego Comic-Con special panel on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, as well as a “special look” at Blade Runner: 2099. This could suggest a full-blown trailer, concept art, a message from the creatives, or something else entirely.

Pairing Blade Runner with Rings of Power also makes it seem like Prime Video is ready to start promoting this series to a hardcore sci-fi/fantasy audience, which is a good sign for the release date. Some reports have suggested the show will hit in 2026, while other rumors have said 2027 is more likely. Literally all the other Prime Video shows that will be featured at SDCC will debut in 2026, including Reacher Season 4, Neagley Season 1, Rings of Power Season 3, Carrie, and Batman: The Caped Crusader Season 2.

Will Blade Runner: 2099 be the only new Prime Video show at Comic-Con with a 2027 release date? Only time will tell.

Blade Runner: 2049 is available to rent on Apple TV, Prime Video and elsewhere.