Between the still-stalled Batman and Robin movie meant for James Gunn’s new DCU, and the return of Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ (non-canon) The Batman Part II, we’re still waiting for the Dark Knight to return in any capacity. His live-action momentum has been stalled for the past four years — and barring another delay, it’ll be another year before The Batman Part II ends that drought on the big screen. But the DCU, fortunately, is not the only vessel for Batman stories anymore. Prime Video now has its own foothold in the world of Gotham: the studio has been working alongside Bruce Timm (the animator and writer who defined Batman’s visual style in the 90s) on an alternate origin story for the hero.

The result was Batman: Caped Crusader, which debuted in 2024 with a fresh yet retro reimagining of Gotham City. Just as Spider-Noir brought a Spider-Man variant into a 1940s-esque world, Caped Crusader fashioned Batman and his rogues’ gallery into noir-inspired tropes. From its new take on characters like Two-Face and Harley Quinn to its hard-boiled structure, the series was just the thing to tide Batman fans over while they waited for the next film. As the drought continues, Caped Crusader remains the only consistent offering of Batman stories — and its upcoming season is taking that responsibility seriously.

Caped Crusader Season 2 brings Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) back to his dark roots. While Gotham City police wrestle with civil unrest, the Dark Knight has his hands full with a fresh batch of villains. Antics from the Riddler, aka Edward Nygma, and his femme fatale Poison Ivy will occupy most of his time this season. But, as its first trailer reveals, Caped Crusader will also reunite Batman with his most formidable villain: the Joker.

The series is wisely taking a page from Batman’s first true solo series, Batman #1, which debuted after a stint in Detective Comics in 1940. It’s in this comic that the Joker first came to life, stepping out of the shadows as a would-be criminal mastermind who plied his victims with a toxin that made them laugh until they keeled over. It’s been a long time since any Batman story has adapted that narrative for the screen — the most prominent might be in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. We got a brief tease of the “Joker Toxin” in first-look images of Caped Crusader’s new season, but now there’s no doubt that Batman will have to face off against Joker in Season 2.

Whatever twisted game he plans to play with Batman, it’ll be exciting to see how Caped Crusader reinterprets such a classic story. The series may be going back to basics, but that doesn’t mean the new season plans to tread the same ground as before.

Batman: Caped Crusader returns to Prime Video on July 31.