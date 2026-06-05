It’s hard to believe that Batman hasn’t graced our screens for two years now — and that his last appearance was in an animated show on Prime Video. However obscure its origins, though, Batman: Caped Crusader was an excellent comeback for the vigilante, and a fitting placeholder for fans waiting for Batman to return in live-action. The last time we saw any flesh-and-blood version of the hero was in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, released in 2022. Caped Crusader filled the void that Reeves’ Epic Crime Saga left in its wake, and it did so with plenty of flair.

Produced by Batman vet Bruce Timm, Caped Crusader reimagined the city of Gotham through the lens of a 1940s noir, revamping its title hero, his allies, and his rogues gallery in gutsy new ways. Turning the clock back became the key to unlocking a fresh perspective for the franchise: while not a canon addition to any established Batman storylines, it more than held its own as a standalone tale.

Fast forward to 2026, and we’re all still waiting for Batman — any Batman — to grace our screens again. It’ll be another year before Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl again for The Batman Part II, and there hasn’t been much movement on The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce Batman to the new DC Universe. But Caped Crusader is returning to save us once again. Prime Video ordered two seasons of the show when it was first pitched, so the second has been quietly in the works for years — and it’s coming back much sooner than anyone could have expected.

Caped Crusader gets darker and twistier in Season 2. Prime Video

This week, Prime Video set Season 2 of Caped Crusader for a summer release. All 10 episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video on July 31 — and according to the first-look images that came with this announcement, this version of Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) will have his hands full. Season 2 will draw the Dark Knight “deeper into the underbelly of Gotham City and introduce some of its fan-favorite residents,” per its synopsis. Expect reimagined versions of Edward Nygma, aka the Riddler, and Roxy Rocket (an alum from Timm’s Batman Beyond) in the new episodes. Batman will also get a new sidekick in the form of Carrie Kelley: in the comics, she’s held the mantle of Robin, Catgirl, and Batwoman, so she’ll have her pick of personas in Caped Crusader.

The new season might also be teasing the arrival of the Joker. In one of Prime’s new images (above), a citizen of Gotham appears to have succumbed to the villain’s trademark smile attack, while another figure observes him from the shadows. This could be the beginning of the franchise’s most enduring feuds — or it could be a red herring. Time will tell, but at least we’re getting some form of Batman content after what feels like an eternity.

Batman: Caped Crusader returns to Prime Video on July 31.