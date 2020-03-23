At this time last year, fans were highly anticipating the release of Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. It was simpler times back then.

Though the film has been out for quite some time now, Black Widow’s death in Endgame’s final act remains one of the most divisive moments among audiences. It was made even worse after Tony Stark/Iron Man got a funeral while the film seemingly overlooking Natasha’s own act of heroism and sacrifice .

The release date for Black Widow’s solo films was recently been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, a leak detailing the plot and post-credits scenes of Black Widow seems to fix this glaring plot hole from Endgame. Let’s dissect.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for Black Widow.

In Endgame, Black Widow and Hawkeye ventured to Vormir together to retrieve the Soul Stone. Faced with a previously unknown and impossible choice, Natasha and Clint fought over who would give up their life to get the stone.

Ultimately, Black Widow defeats Hawkeye and sacrifices her life to save the world, allowing Hawkeye to get the Soul Stone and use it to defeat Thanos and undo the Blip. However, Natasha Romanoff's sacrifice was largely ignored. Sure, the Hulk was upset, but that was kind of it.

However, it seems Marvel Studios may have taken that criticism to heart. and Black Widow could use a post-credits scene to course-correct in a major way.

Natasha and Clint have been through a lot together. Marvel

A new 4chan leak — which should be taken with many grains of salt, of course — reveals that Hawkeye will be making a cameo appearance in a Black Widow post-credits scene. Although Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, a post-credits scene allegedly sees the post-Endgame version of Clint standing “at Nat’s grave with his kids.” If true, this post-credits scene will be a major step taken in honoring Natasha onscreen.

The fact that Black Widow didn’t get a proper funeral like Tony was a point of contention for many fans. After all, she inarguably sacrificed her life for the greater good just like Iron Man did, but her crucial decision was barely acknowledged by the rest of the Avengers. The moment they referenced it in Endgame seemed more like an afterthought. At the time, Marvel argued that because Natasha was a spy, it made sense that her death wouldn't be a big, public event, but that argument felt more like an afterthought.

What’s more, she never got a proper burial either. If there’s any merit to the leak, then fans will get some closure regarding that egregious plot hole. It also makes sense that Clint would be the one to visit Natasha’s grave considering their long history and friendship.

Who is Yelena Belova really? Marvel

The leak also details a potentially game-changing mid-credits scene that reveals a pivotal betrayal and partnership. If the leak is to be believed, the Black Widow mid-credits scene will reveal that Yelena Belova was working with all along Taskmaster. The scene presumably depicts the two characters meeting with Thaddeus Ross, with the implication that whatever plan they’re brewing is being set in motion and could possibly impact all of Marvel’s Phase Four films.

Of course, the leak could be completely inaccurate, but the idea of Yelena working against Black Widow seems likely considering their rivalry in the comics. While the film’s trailers have portrayed their relationship as being more or less like sisters, there’s no telling what Yelena has been up to in the years since Natasha left Russia. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.