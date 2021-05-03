Phase 4 of the MCU is already officially underway thanks to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the forthcoming Loki, but the movie side of Marvel Studios has remained stagnant since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in 2019.

Now, a new video released by Marvel gives an extensive look at how things are going to shake out once we're back at the movies, as soon as this coming summer's Black Widow.

In fact, we now know more than ever about the specific future of the MCU, thanks to an emotional new video from Marvel Studios. Wanted to know the official titles for Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels? Desperate for your first look at Eternals footage? Read on, then, because all that information is here, and more.

Black Panther 2’s title is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing has left the future of the Black Panther franchise unknown, but we now have a clearer idea of what director Ryan Coogler has in mind for the upcoming sequel. This Marvel video reveals a title: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, utilizing one of the most iconic phrases not just from Black Panther, but in the MCU writ large. The title treatment emphasizes the words "Wakanda Forver" over "Black Panther," indicating that the movie will focus at least as much if not more on the nation of Wakanda than the superhero at its heart. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive on July 8, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2’s title is The Marvels

Carol Danvers is returning to the MCU, and she won't be alone. Disney+ is already hard at work on the Ms. Marvel TV series, and the heroic Kamala Khan will make the leap to the Captain Marvel movie sequel. What's more, Teyona Parris is expected to reprise her WandaVision role of Monica Rambeau, now that she's all powered-up and ready to take on intergalactic adversaries. With that in mind, the next Captain Marvel movie will be bigger than just Carol — hence the official new title, The Marvels. The movie is set to arrive November 11, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date revealed

In addition to the aforementioned sequels, the Marvel video reveals release dates for two other highly anticipated Marvel projects: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for February 17 and May 5, 2023, respectively. There's also the Fantastic Four reboot still on the horizon, but no official release date on the board yet. But hey! It's definitely still happening, so that's cool!

But first: Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals

While these are all future endeavors, Marvel's also not forgetting about its upcoming movie slate. We have already seen multiple trailers for Black Widow and one extensive look at Shang-Chi thus far, but the Marvel video finally — and I must stress FINALLY — offers up a look at Eternals, the Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden-led ensemble superhero film. No Eternals trailer yet, so this is the next best thing. Those three movies arrive July 9, September 3 and November 5 of 2021, respectively.