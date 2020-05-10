A recent study found that those over 20 spent 6.4 hours a day sitting on average and those between 12 and 19 sat for a whopping 8.2 hours in a day. That's a lot of sitting. While getting up and moving around will make a big difference for your health, if you find yourself spending a lot of time watching Netflix, playing games, or even working from your TV screen, one of the best tall TV stands might make all that sitting time more comfortable and the screen easier to see — not to mention adding ample storage space underneath. In order to find the best option for your home, you'll need to consider four things: dimensions, television size, weight capacity, and the overall appearance.

Before you start shopping, break out the measuring tape: How many inches is your television and how much room do you have to spare for a television console? Keep in mind that even for smaller spaces, a television should never be wider than its stand unless a mount is built into the design. Weight capacity is also an important factor. Some televisions list the weight on the back, but if you can't find it, type the product number into Google and you should be able to locate weight information about your particular model.

Once the technical stuff is all figured out, it's time to consider your aesthetic preferences: What color best suits your space? Do you prefer classic furniture or modern pieces? Do you want open shelving, closed cabinets, or a combination of both? This list has a combination of everything — but all of these stands are at least 34 inches tall, so you can get the best possible view of your TV.

1. The Overall Best Tall TV Stand For Most Spaces

There are several reasons why the Designs2Go Highboy TV stand is one of the best options for most spaces: For one, it's available in four finishes, and all of them offer both three tiers of open shelving and two cabinets for hidden storage. For another, reviewers have successfully used it to hold televisions up to 50 inches in size, and the unit can support up to 60 pounds in total. Finally, despite the affordable price tag, it's surprisingly sturdy and durable.

Dimensions : 34.38 inches long by 15.75 inches wide by 36 inches tall

Compatible television sizes: 50 inches or smaller

One reviewer wrote: "I bought my mother a 32" HDTV for her bedroom ad a pre-Christmas gift and needed a tall TV stand so she would not have to look down from the bed while watching tv. This stand is perfect. Made of good material and looks more [expensive] than what I paid."

2. The Most Portable Option

The VIVO TV cart is one of the most space-savvy options available and also super portable. That's because the slim design features four wheels which work on both hard floors and carpets, so you can effortlessly change the positioning of your television while still being able to support up to 110 pounds. The built-in mount also has a tilting function so you can change the angle, plus the steel frame offers hidden cable management and a shelf for media equipment.

Dimensions : 26 inches long by 35.25 inches wide by 60 inches tall

Compatible television sizes: 32 to 65 inches

One reviewer wrote: "I got this to be able to move an older (heavy) 46" TV around the house as needed. I've never owned a TV cart so wasn't entirely sure what to expect, but I'm very happy with how stable this cart is. I was able to assemble and mount the TV myself quite easily, and can roll it around over carpet and wood with little effort. It's nice that the legs don't stick out too far, so I can also push it against a wall and not feel like the legs are a tripping hazard, while it's still extremely stable."

3. A Stylish TV Stand With Lots Of Storage

You can find taller TV stands that are just as stylish as the shorter ones. This Parker console from BELLEZE has a modern farmhouse aesthetic that's available in four wood finishes: Ashland Pine, Espresso, Gray Wash, and Sargent Oak. Each one has exposed shelves and two sliding cabinet doors, plus the metal finishes give it a high-end appearance.

Dimensions : 52 inches long by 15.7 inches wide by 34.3 inches tall

Compatible television sizes: 60 inches or smaller

One reviewer wrote: "The quality is so good and sturdy. I have a 50” tv on it and it fills the space perfectly. It’s the start to my farmhouse decor. I can’t wait to get the coffee table to match."

4. The Best Option For Small Spaces

For those working with an especially tight space, this slim media stand with storage from TAVR is just 23.6 inches wide, but can support a TV up to 55 inches. That's because a metal mount is built into the base, so it securely holds your television without tipping. This option also offers a 45-degree swivel, a hidden cord management system, and four tiers of storage for your devices and can support up to 110 pounds.

Dimensions : 23.6 inches long by 15.7 inches wide by 55.6 inches tall

Compatible television sizes: 32, 37, 42, 47, 50, and 55 inches

One reviewer wrote: "Tight squeeze at the foot of the bed and yet the only place to connect a tv. Needed something small, yet esthetically pleasing and strong. Pleased on both counts. Easy to follow directions and I put it together by myself even adding the tv. Was afraid it might be top heavy, but seems very secure."

5. An Easy-To-Assemble Stand

This TV stand from Convenience Concepts lives up to the company's name — and that's because it installs in minutes without any need for tools. It offers four shelves to hold your media devices and decorations. Choose between three colors: black, espresso, and oak. While the manufacturer recommends it for TVs up to 42 inches and up to 50 pounds, reviewers report that their 50-inch TVs fit without issue.

Dimensions : 47.8 inches long by 15.8 inches wide by 36 inches tall

Compatible television sizes: 42 inches or smaller

One reviewer wrote: "I do believe that in my 65 years of living that this stand is the very first of anything in which I put together without using one single tool. Assembly is so simple that a 10 year old child could do it [...] I am using this stand with a 50" LED-LCD flat panel with zero problems."

6. The Best Tall Stand For Smaller TVs

Space-savvy but still stylish, this TV stand is one of the best options for television sets 40 inches and smaller. It's made from solid pine and features an open shelf as well as two tempered-glass-paned cabinets. Since it comes in your choice of seven different finishes (white, black, cherry, dark walnut, driftwood, espresso, and weathered gray), you can easily find one that fits your decor. Finally, at 36 inches across and 36.25 inches high, it's a slim console that raises your TV up to a much better angle for viewing.

Dimensions : 36 inches long by 15.5 inches wide by 36.25 inches high

Compatible television sizes: 40 inches and smaller

One reviewer wrote: "My AV needs are pretty simple. I have a 32" Flat screen tabletop TV, 29" Sound Bar, Cable DVR, and a BluRay player [...] I am very happy with this little cabinet. It was pretty easy to put together. It's very sturdy. The TV and soundbar fit perfectly on the top, and the BluRay and Cable DVR in the shelf [...] This cabinet looks more expensive than it really is."

Also Great: This Tabletop Stand That Raises Your TV

If you can't find the right fit for your budget or style preferences, this universal tabletop TV stand is a genius compromise. It's an adjustable mount that adds up to 16.2 inches to your existing TV stand, and it holds televisions anywhere from 37 to 55 inches in size. Since it's made from steel and tempered glass, it can support up to 88 pounds — and it has a cord-management system hidden in the neck, too.