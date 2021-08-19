3 marvelous superhero movies on Netflix you need to watch ASAP

Superhero movies are a dime a dozen these days. Between films from Marvel and DC, not to mention recent releases from plenty of smaller studios, new options are available to stream all year round.

While popular superhero movies are undoubtedly exciting, many relatively new entries in the genre have flown under the radar. The heroes of these stories are gritty, funny, and original, taking you on unforgettable journeys as they come to terms with their powers or role in society.

Whether you feel like watching a conspiracy thriller, detective mystery, or something more comedic, here are three mind-blowing superhero movies you can stream right now on Netflix.

(And since you never know when they will fly off Netflix, be sure to check out these movies soon.)

3. Freaks: You're One of Us

Freaks: You’re One of Us takes you on a thrilling ride. Netflix

This 2020 German production follows Wendy (Cornelia Gröschel), a fry cook who learns she has superpowers after homeless man Marek (Wotan Wilke Möhring) advises her to stop taking her daily medication. Wanting to understand why she’d been given medication that suppressed her powers since childhood, Wendy and her colleague Elmar (Tim Oliver Schultz) race to learn the origins of their abilities, in the process uncovering a shocking government secret.

In their recommendation, Inverse’s Dais Johnston writes about the deeper questions Freaks: You’re One of Us poses:

Are powers a blessing or a curse? Once you fix your own problems, are you obligated to help the problems of others? The superpower aspect becomes an allegory for personal gifts and philanthropy, with a government conspiracy to add extra intrigue. If you're worried about the language barrier, don't be. Netflix's English dubbing is seamless enough that it becomes unnoticeable.

2. How I Became a Superhero

Detective Moreau is on the case in How I Became a Superhero. Netflix

In the mood for a superhero detective mystery? How I Became a Superhero is your best bet.

Set in a world where superheroes exist in society, this 2020 French Netflix original movie is centered on Gary Moreau (Pio Marmaï), a Paris detective investigating a series of attacks caused by what appears to be a flamethrower. The detective soon begins investigating a drug that temporarily transfers abilities from a superhero to the user. With the help of his roommate (a retired superhero) and his new partner, Moreau works to track down the individuals behind this dangerous, experimental drug — before more people get hurt.

Here is a preview of Inverse’s recent recommendation:

How I Became a Superhero is trying something new — a mishmash of genres that together create a unique viewing experience. It’s distinctly French, bringing to mind more current hits like Lupin in its grittiness combined with a love of storytelling.

1. Psychokinesis

Shin Seok-heon must come to terms with his new telekinetic abilities in Psychokinesis. Netflix

From the director of zombie classic Train to Busan comes a dark superhero comedy you don’t want to miss.

Psychokinesis is a 2018 Korean film about Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong), a father with recently acquired telekinetic abilities, trying to reconnect with his daughter Shin Roo-mi (Shim Eun-kyung). However, before he can make things right with his daughter, he needs to get a grip on his new abilities. The movie offers a refreshing visual approach to telekinesis.

Inverse’s recommendation hints at what to expect in Psychokinesis:

...there’s a heart and humor to this superhero origin story that makes it a feel-good watch. Much like Peter Parker taking his web-slinging powers to the wrestling ring in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Seok-heon’s first thought with his powers is, “How much does a magician make?” He’s not immediately looking to use his powers for vigilante justice, instead learning to capitalize on them to make ends meet.