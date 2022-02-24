Bryan Lawver

Last call

6 incredible sci-fi shows and movies leaving Netflix in February 2022

“A man is defined by his actions, not his memory.”

6. I Am Legend

Not the best choice if you just want a fun action flick, I Am Legend is a bleak sci-fi horror vampire tale. Will Smith puts in an incredible performance, even though his only scene partner for most of the movie is a dog.

5. Labyrinth

Classic ‘80s fantasy adventure Labyrinth stars David Bowie as the baby-stealing Goblin King and Jennifer Connelly as teenager Sarah, who enters his realm to get back said baby. Its fantastic creature designs are as memorable as they are nightmare-inducing.