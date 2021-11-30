Inverse Recommends
“Running's not a plan. Running's what you do when a plan fails!”
December 1
The final season of Lost in Space debuts this month on Netflix. It’s a much darker take on the ‘60s sci-fi series it’s based on, and Season 3 kicks off with more danger than ever for Will Robinson.
December 1
Putting Joseph Gordon Levitt in Bruce Willis prosthetics was a questionable decision, but the rest of Looper is a thrill. Its twisty time-travel plot pits two versions of the same character against each other, and it only gets stranger from there.