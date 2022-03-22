7 suspenseful sci-fi shows and movies leaving Netflix in March 2022

Last Call
“In the jungle you must wait, until the dice read five or eight.”
March 31
The scariest home surveillance footage you’ll ever see is leaving Netflix. Paranormal Activity’s more “realistic” take on hauntings may appeal to viewers who can’t stand the gore of other horror movies.
Warner Bros.
6. Eight Legged Freaks
This send-up of ‘50s B-movies doesn’t entirely stick the landing, but it’s got plenty of good gags and some genuinely creepy monsters. It’s a great pick if you like fun sci-fi that can laugh at itself.